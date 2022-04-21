Lockney man among 16 arrested by DPS, Garza County law enforcement

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Garza County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint criminal enforcement operation on April 19-20, 2022, which resulted in 16 arrests for narcotics, possession of controlled substances, warrants, traffic-related offenses, and unlawfully carrying a firearm. (Provided by DPS)

A Lockney man is among 16 arrested during an investigative operation by Texas Department of Public Safety and Garza County Sheriff’s Office.

Demario Miguel Means, 27, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana (under 2 ounces), and for a warrant for evading arrest or detention from Floyd County.

The operation was conducted April 19-20 and netted multiple arrests for narcotics, possession of controlled substances, warrants, traffic-related offenses and unlawfully carrying a firearm. Law enforcement confiscated one firearm, fentanyl, cocaine, THC, marijuana and other substances.

Others arrested included nine from Texas (including Means), three from Colorado, two from California, one from North Carolina and one from Florida.

Here are the other arrestees as noted on a news release from DPS.

David Poole, 50 years old of Murphy, N.C.

Possession of controlled substance penalty group (PG) 2 >=1G<4G

Erik Arguera, 33 years old of Valrico, Fla.

Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces



Possession of controlled substance (PG) 2 >=1G<4G

Yessica Martinez, 30 years old of Ceres, Calif.

Possession of controlled substance (PG) 2 >=4G<400G

Jennifer Young, 41 years old of Killeen, Texas

Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces



Possession of a controlled substance (PG) 2 >=1G<4G

Taviare Conner, 22 years old of San Antonio, Texas

Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Quest Young, 22 years old of San Antonio, Texas

Possession of a controlled substance (PG) 2 < 1G

Daymond Gordon, 42 years old of Houston, Texas

Possession of a controlled substance (PG) 1 >= 4G < 200G (20 grams Oxycodone)



Possession of a controlled substance in (PG) 1 >= 400G (46,266 grams of Codeine)



Tamper/fabricate physical evidence

Alejandro Anzaldua Garzafox, 26 years old of San Antonio, Texas

Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Jeanette Marie Garramore, 46 years old of Westminster, Colo.

Possession of a controlled substance (PG) 1/B >4G<200G (4.5 grams of Fentanyl)

Ashely Marie Esquibel, 27 years old of Anglewood, Colo.

Possession of a controlled substance (PG) 1/B >4G<200G (4.5 grams of Fentanyl)

Ruben Martinez, 31 years old of Arvada, Colo.

Possession of a controlled substance (PG) 1/B >4G<200G (4.5 grams of Fentanyl)

Tuan Nguyen, 27 years old of Arlington, Texas

Driving while license invalid with previous conviction

Joseph Rivera, 30 years old of Waco, Texas

Driving while license invalid with previous conviction

Matthew Mora, 21 years old of California

Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces