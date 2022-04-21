ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley vs Southampton: Clarets cruise past sleepy Saints

By Andy Edwards
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley vs Southampton: The Clarets scored twice in the first half en route to a 2-0 victory and three vital points at Turf Moor on Thursday. Connor Roberts and Nathan Collins got the goals for interim manager Mike Jackson’s side, as Burnley (28 points) continue to battle Everton (29 points) for...

soccer.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brentford vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Tottenham Hotspur face Brentford in the Premier League in a match that is set to be crucial in the battle for Champions League qualification. Spurs have won five of their last seven Premier League games since exiting the FA Cup in March to get their top-four bid on track under Antonio Conte. LIVE! Follow the crucial Brentford vs Spurs clashHowever a 1-0 defeat to Brighton last weekend rather opened the door to their rivals Arsenal and Manchester United - with those teams meeting at the Emirates today. Brentford, meanwhile, have awakened from their winter slump to win five of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Connor Roberts
Person
Nathan Collins
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Puzzling 1-1 Draw With Leicester City

For the opening 15 minutes of Wednesday’s match against Leicester City, the Blues played as though still warming up. They were disjointed, sluggish, miles off in their attempts to press and unable to string together anything meaningful on the rare occasions they were able to get hold of the ball. The visitors were in on goal only 30 seconds from the kick-off, nine straight passes and Ricardo Pereira putting Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in with a pinpoint through-ball, only Seamus Coleman’s last man challenge preventing a marvellous early chance for the impressive 23-year old midfielder. The Foxes didn’t have to wait long to open the scoring, in the fifth minute Harvey Barnes firing home from close range after Kelechi Iheanacho’s blocked effort fell kindly for him, Everton being cut apart with ease down their left flank. Leicester didn’t really pursue their advantage over the next ten minutes, seemingly content to pass the ball smoothly, easily evading their opponents’ efforts at closing down. The visiting fans could clearly be heard over the silenced Goodison Park faithful, even throwing in the occasional “ole’” for good measure, so outclassed were the Toffees.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. AS Roma: Serie A live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, start time

This match marks Jose Mourinho's first return to San Siro against Inter Milan in a Serie A game although AS Roma played there last February against the Nerazzurri in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal. It will definitely be an emotional clash for the Portuguese coach who took charge of Inter for 76 Serie A games between 2008 and 2010, averaging 2.2 points per game and most importantly won the treble (Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League) during the 2009/2010 season. However, this game is hugely important for both sides and there won't be space for memories.
SOCCER
Reuters

Leicester held to goalless draw by Aston Villa

LEICESTER, England, April 23 (Reuters) - A below-par Leicester City played out a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa at home in the Premier League on Saturday, a result that ended a four-match losing streak for Steven Gerrard's visiting side. Leicester are now 10th in the standings on 42 points while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Man City vs Watford, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Man City’s march toward another Premier League title continues with a visit from relegation-worried Watford to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). City’s 77 points are one more than second-place Liverpool and the leaders will get the chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Saints#Turf Moor#The Premier League#Crystal Palace#Burnley 2#Burnley Lrb#Southampton 1
BBC

'We have to fight to the last minute' - Lampard

Frank Lampard says he wants his team to be "brave" at Anfield on Sunday and to show "passion, fight and desire". In a derby that is almost always ferocious, Lampard has called for his team to be physical but to "remain on the right side of the law". On facing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

Everton finished the weekend in the relegation zone after they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Merseyside rivals Liverpool, who kept up their title challenge.Manchester City continued to lead the way at the top of the table, while Manchester United were left to face further questions after defeat at Arsenal and the bottom two were both beaten again.Here, the PA news agency looks back across a dramatic weekend at both ends of the table.Toffees stuck in a rut as Reds march on🔴 Derby day decided 🔴#LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/9ZdTVx3VSn— Premier League (@premierleague) April 24, 2022While Liverpool remain very much in the hunt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Why should we not be friends?' -Guardiola on Hodgson

Pep Guardiola has praised Watford manager Roy Hodgson and says it's "not true" that he did not speak with him after Crystal Palace won at Etihad Stadium. Hodgson said on Thursday that Guardiola "would probably never speak to me again" if the Hornets pulled off a shock victory on Saturday and the City boss is wary of their threat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks

Premier League odds for Matchweek 34 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made. Below you will also find the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Claim Premier League 2 Crown

Manchester City’s Under 23 team have been confirmed as Premier League 2 champions for the second consecutive season after a 3-1 victory at Leeds United. Goals from Kayky, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap saw the blues recover from conceding an early goal to keep the title in Manchester. Sitting...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy