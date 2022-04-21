Spend With Ukraine. Stand With Ukraine. Join The Alliance To Support Ukranian Entrepreneurship Through Stylish Fashion Brands — Shop Now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Rebecca Friedman
Through hardship and struggle, it is important we find light beneath darkness. Through overcoming weakness, we gain strength. Amidst the ongoing crisis of war in Eastern Europe, you may find yourself feeling helpless and wanting to take part in the alliance to stand with Ukraine.

The Spend With Ukraine movement has solved your feeble fate with one simple solution — shopping from Ukrainian businesses.

As a part of O0 Design's latest launch, the company strives to encourage consumers to "spend with Ukraine to stand with Ukraine". The research design lab focuses on the transformation of signals. objects and stories, with a current priority to aid Ukraine through increased commerce and support of local and national brands across the country.

Ukraine is home to thousands of amazing products — including fashion-forward loungewear, the most glamorous jewelry and simplistically stylish household items. Although war with Russia has created an immense obstacle for this Eastern European country to overcome, the production of everlasting items and consumer satisfaction was never eliminated. By supporting Ukrainian brands and artisan apparel, you are in turn actively aiding the country's economy and overall wellbeing.

So, while you are shopping for your latest spring styles and accessory essentials, why not do so while supporting an important cause?

Keep scrolling to shop OK!'s favorite Ukrainian fashion-brands directly through our site below!

Sleeper

Sleep soundly in soft styles from this luxury loungewear brand. Made with versatile garments for both the streets and the sheets, Sleeper offers endless selections of the comfiest clothing ensembles. Live out the beauty-sleep you have always dreamed with the coziest pajama sets, lounge suits and more.

Sleeper's chic and cozy collections can be purchased at the-sleeper.com.

Toté

Founded by blogger and influencer Alina Frendiy, the stylish fashion brand emphasizes an inspiration of modern minimalistic design. The couture clothing company focuses on developing the most stunning workwear wardrobe — with best-selling products of neutral-toned blazers, classy coats and more.

Toté stunning and sophisticated styles can be purchased at tote-collection.com.

Bruá

For gorgeous gold earrings, stunning silver bracelets and breathtaking necklace selections, this high-quality jewelry brand is the place to shop! Spearing away from the constant frustration of tarnished accessories Bruá focuses on creating everlasting jewelry you will never want to take off.

Bruá's high-quality jewelry can be purchased at brua.store.

Kachorovska

The fashionable footwear brand strives to provide you with stylish shoes that compliment you on the inside and out! Let your personality shine through your shoes with handmade selections of breathtaking boots, casual but cute sneakers, color-popping heels and so much more from Kachorovska.

Kachorovska's stylish shoe selections can be purchased at kachorovska.com.

Ochis

Sustainable eyewear... made from coffee? Ochis' coffee-based opticals and sunglasses use coffee grounds from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, which are then dried and mixed with natural oils, pressed into plates and cut into hand-polished perfection. By shopping these stylish selections of shades, you are not only supporting Ukranian fashion brands, but saving the Earth as well!

Ochis' elegant eyewear can be purchased at ochis.co.

