ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Who Is Paul Bettany? Why The 'WandaVision' Star Who Did Drugs With Johnny Depp Is Being Mentioned In Amber Heard Trial

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago

Paul Bettany is best known for playing characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having appeared in everything from 2008's Iron Man to the Emmy-nominated series WandaVision — but his family-friendly image has been shattered due to his friendship with Johnny Depp, who's in the midst of a trial against ex-wife Amber Heard .

Article continues below advertisement

Bettany, 50, and the Edward Scissorhands actor, 58, have starred in The Tourist , Transcendence , and Mortdecai together, and since they're close, the former's name was brought up in court, where Heard and Depp have both accused the other of abuse. They've each denied it, though the Aquaman actress insists he wouldn't remember since he abused drugs and alcohol.

That's why Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn brought up old texts between Depp and Bettany when he cross-examined the Oscar nominee on Wednesday, April 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjViG_0fGK7nrP00

Article continues below advertisement

To start, Rottenborn asked Depp if the Avengers: Infinity War star was a "good friend you've done drugs with," to which he replied, "Yes ...That's a strange question. Paul Bettany is a good friend, yes."

One of the texts that Depp sent to Bettany read, "All night before I picked Amber up to fly to LA this past Sunday... Ugly, mate … No food for days … Powders … Half a bottle of Whiskey, a thousand red bull and vodkas, pills, 2 bottles of Champers on plane..."

On another occasion in 2013, the men exchanged messages about killing Heard.

"Let's drown her before we burn her!!! I will f**k her her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead," Depp wrote to Bettany, which he replied, "My thoughts entirely! Lets be CERTAIN before we pronounce her a witch." Depp apologized for his words, stating, "in the heat of the pain I was feeling, I went to dark places."

Article continues below advertisement

Some of the aforementioned texts were previously made public, and when asked about them, Bettany said it was a "really difficult subject to talk about," and he believed that doing so would "pour fuel on the fire."

"Can you imagine what it would be like, honestly, to have a bunch of lawyers go through every one of your emails and texts for 10 years?" he continued. "All I can tell you is that it was an unpleasant feeling."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yh4Qx_0fGK7nrP00

Article continues below advertisement

The dad-of-two has defended Depp, insisting, "He's the sweetest, kindest, gentlest man that I've ever know."

Aside from being dragged into the Alice in Wonderland actor's scandal, the English star hasn't spurred many negative headlines. He grew up in London, where he was raised by his mom and his dad, Thane Bettany , a performer who happens to be a godfather to Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Despite his family's royal ties, things weren't always easy — when Bettany was 16, his 8-year-old brother died in an accident, prompting him to leave home, drop out of school and become a street performer, playing his guitar while busking for money.

By 19, he enrolled in the Drama Centre London and did Shakespeare production until getting his Hollywood break in 2001's A Knight's Tale. In 2003, he married A Beautiful Mind costar Jennifer Connelly , and they have two kids together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pp85i_0fGK7nrP00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Is the Father of Amber Heard's Baby? She Had a Daughter in 2021

Actress Amber Heard has been making headlines with her high-profile court trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, but in 2021, Amber shocked the world by revealing she had welcomed a daughter via surrogate. The news was entirely unexpected and left fans with lots of questions regarding the baby's father, who at the time was not revealed to the public.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Jennifer Connelly
Person
Paul Bettany
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Champers
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s friend ejected as witness as she admits watching clips of defamation trial

A friend of Johnny Depp was ejected as a witness while testifying in the defamation trial opposing Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.Gina Deuters, who is married to a member of Depp’s staff and is herself a close friend of the actor’s, gave testimony on Thursday (14 April) at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.She answered questions about Depp’s drugs and alcohol use, telling the court she had seen him use weed and cocaine occasionally, and that she had seen him drink alcohol. Deuters testified that she had never seen Depp be violent or angry after using any substances or...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp smirks as court hears he’s obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Depp has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his former wife, claiming that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser. The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.The billionaire tech entrepreneur has been listed as a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
The Independent

Nurse says Amber Heard tried to ‘instigate’ Johnny Depp by following him ‘from room to room’

Johnny Depp’s private nurse Debbie Lloyd said during his defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard that she would try to “instigate” Mr Depp by following him “from room to room and not give him his space”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Amber Heard Has Own Setback in Court During Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard's close friend, journalist Eve Barlow, was thrown out of the courtroom on Thursday in a dramatic episode of the defamation trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Barlow, a former deputy editor for NME and a New York Magazine contributor, has been nearly inseparable from Heard during the trial. Sources told Page Six Barlow acted as a member of Heard's legal team.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney, Amal Alamuddin Fury: Couple Fighting After Visiting President Joe Biden? Money Monster Actor Allegedly Disappointed His Wife For Not Entering Politics

There is no denying that George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are among the most talked-about couples in Hollywood today. The pair has been making it to the headlines over and over again, even if they continue to keep details of their marriage and personal life under wraps. Just like any...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

35K+
Followers
158
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy