Town meeting held to oppose Mid-State Corridor

MITCHELL, Ind. (WEHT) – An organization that is opposed to the proposed Mid-State Corridor is holding a town hall meeting on Thursday.

The Coalition Against the Mid-State Corridor Project will hold the town hall at the Mitchell Emerson School Gym between 6:30 and 8 p.m. Discussion will include the importance of attending two public hearings on April 26 and 28 and submitting written comments.

The route, known as “Alternative P”, would begin near the Interstate 64/US 231 interchange close to the Spencer-Dubois County line.

