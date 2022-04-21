ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa man indicted for possession of pistols

By Cormac Clune
 2 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Odessa man has been indicted on weapons charges after his initial arrest late last month , according to the Chemung County Court.

According to the indictment handed up today, Bradley Smith, 34, was arrested in Elmira on March 27, 2022. The indictment says that Smith allegedly possessed loaded .22 and .45 caliber pistols.

Odessa man arrested on weapons, drug charges in Elmira

According to the original arrest report, Smith was arrested after the Elmira Police Department responded to a complaint of a “suspicious condition” behind a house in the 300 block of W. Clinton Street. The complaint reportedly said that someone was “slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle and had been there for an extended period of time.”

Officers said that Smith didn’t cooperate and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. They also said that he refused to get out of the vehicle or provide his name.

The report says that Police then allegedly found two loaded guns: a .45 caliber handgun in a shoulder holster and a .22 handgun in Smith’s overall pockets. Police said both guns were defaced.

Smith was indicted on two charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and two charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

