Remember… it’s not your dream home, it’s your first home

There’s no better time than now to dive into your home projects before summer and there’s no place better than The Springs Home Show to tackle all your home’s needs in one place. Keni Mac stopped by the Colorado Springs Home and Patio Show to finally see what it’s all about. Only to find that it, quite literally, has everything you’ll want or need to make your home your dream home.
As the temperatures rise and the flowers bloom, it’s the perfect time to adventure out on a hunt for your dream home! Despite the boom in the real estate market, there are still plenty of beautiful new homes available this Spring. San Antonio remains one of the best places...
A charming and historic Fort Collins bungalow is currently for sale, giving someone the chance to experience Old Town living at its finest. Check Out this Charming Fort Collins Home for Sale. This adorable bungalow currently listed for sale is located at 227 South Sherwood Street. See Inside a 1920...
How much time do you spend looking for things around your home? For me, it’s at least a few minutes a day. What about tidying and cleaning small sections of the house? That’s probably a few more minutes. What about those big clean-up chores that I probably should do every day, but tend to space out a bit more than that? Yeah…You can probably see where this is going. Lots of little chores and tasks add up quickly, and before we know it, a half hour or an hour has gone by.
Model, Colorado is an abandoned, unincorporated village in Las Animas County, but with cheap real estate currently listed in the area, the possibility for a new community to form could definitely be on the horizon. See Inside a 1920 Colorado Schoolhouse That's Been Converted into a Home. Learn the details...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tickets for the 2022 Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway went on sale April 21!. -9798 Lone Oak Ln. (Banning Lewis Ranch) -Buy your ticket on April 21: Chance to win a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Dream Home Interiors. -Get your ticket...
Natalie Nicole from Lux N’ Lavish Esthetics in Colorado Springs stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to show off some non-surgical cosmetic transformations that are available before summer. Natalie gave Keni Radiofrequency Liposuction, which is a non-invasive way to melt fat away and get your body ready for...
MODEL, Colo – A unique dwelling for sale in an unincorporated village in Las Animas County. Tucked away along the Santa Fe Trail Byway on US-350 twenty miles northwest of Trinidad, a former schoolhouse in Model has been converted into a three-bedroom home. The home’s interior is over 9000 square feet and features gorgeous hardwood […]
Comments / 0