Mahoning County indictments: April 21, 2022

By Sara Pompeo
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Jamiyah M. Brooks : Aggravated murder and murder, both with a firearm specification, and tampering with evidence

Nathaniel Austin, Jr. : Aggravated murder and murder, both with a firearm specification, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability

Michael A. Nelson: Domestic violence

James Howard Tubbs, Jr. : Two counts of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, all with firearm specifications, along with criminal damaging or endangering and assault

George A. Hall: Having weapons while under disability

Jason Paul Sitnic: Breaking and entering

Christopher William David Sturgeon: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards

Tremayne Lamont Collins, Jr. : Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Deandre Travon Lamont Williams: Possession of cocaine and petty theft

Dodi Johnson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them – OVI

Johnise Andrea Burkley : Illegal manufacture of drugs, possessing criminal tools, involuntary manslaughter, attempted possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless homicide

John Doe: Rape, four counts of gross sexual imposition, felonious assault, endangering children and domestic violence

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

