Mahoning County indictments: April 21, 2022

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Jamiyah M. Brooks : Aggravated murder and murder, both with a firearm specification, and tampering with evidence

Nathaniel Austin, Jr. : Aggravated murder and murder, both with a firearm specification, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability

Michael A. Nelson: Domestic violence

James Howard Tubbs, Jr. : Two counts of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, all with firearm specifications, along with criminal damaging or endangering and assault

George A. Hall: Having weapons while under disability

Jason Paul Sitnic: Breaking and entering

Christopher William David Sturgeon: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards

Tremayne Lamont Collins, Jr. : Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Deandre Travon Lamont Williams: Possession of cocaine and petty theft

Dodi Johnson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them – OVI

Johnise Andrea Burkley : Illegal manufacture of drugs, possessing criminal tools, involuntary manslaughter, attempted possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless homicide

John Doe: Rape, four counts of gross sexual imposition, felonious assault, endangering children and domestic violence

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.