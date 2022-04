Tiare Jennings hit two homers, and Jordy Bahl dominated in the circle as No. 1-ranked Oklahoma run-ruled North Texas 10-0 in softball on Wednesday night in Denton, Texas. The Sooners were coming off their first loss of the season, 4-2 on Saturday at Texas. Wednesday night, they scored in every inning but two, and it was a five-run sixth inning that keyed OU's 39th win of the season. Jennings had a three-run homer in the big inning, her 18th overall of the season.

