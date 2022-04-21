ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

BRPD investigating child’s death on Wallis Street

By Trinity Velazquez
brproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana grandmother, mother booked for murder after forcing 4-year-old to drink alcohol, police say

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a grandmother and mother after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in the 12000 block of Wallis Street on Thursday morning. BRPD arrested 28-year-old Kadjah Record and 53-year-old Roxanne Record for the death of 4-year-old China Record. During the investigation, officials learned that the grandmother forced […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Brpd#The Coroner S Office
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police asks for public’s help identifying person wanted in connection to an Armed Robbery and Burglary

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, officers need the public’s help to identify a person who is wanted for questioning in the same incident as Josiah Williams. If anyone has any information about Williams’ location or can identify the individual pictured above, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 or Crime […]
MONROE, LA
HipHopDX.com

Monica Poses For Correctional Facility Photos With C-Murder

Jefferson Parish, LA – R&B darling Monica has a relationship with Corey “C-Murder” Miller that stretches back decades. The couple dated when the veteran singer was just a teenager and purportedly got back together after she finalized her divorce from NBA star Shannon Brown in 2019. But...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a body that was found dead in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge business on Monday, April 18. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Janice David, 34, whose body was found inside a vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyArkLaMiss

Man allegedly streamed stabbing on Facebook Live

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was arrested by police after allegedly streaming a stabbing on Facebook Live. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a location on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. on Monday night. Officers arrived at approximately 9:52 p.m. and immediately initiated an investigation into reports of a “deceased female,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy