Oklahoma lawmakers introduce a new bill to expand protective orders, aim to save lives

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — There’s hope that a new bill that’s been passed – to broaden protective orders in Oklahoma – will save lives

House Bill 4374 is named after Stephen Bernius who was shot dead at his home in Broken Arrow – just days after asking a judge for protection against a man who was his tenant.

Stephen Bernius tried to get a protective order against one of his tenants – Cody O’Bryan – in September 2021. Two days later Bernius was shot dead.

Police say O’Bryan opened fire after a fight over a thermostat.

“I didn’t know it was as serious as it was until thee EMTs came out with an empty stretcher, and that’s when I knew he was gone,” Stephen’s mother Maureen Bucchere explained.

O’Bryan was renting a room from Bernius, and they had apparently been arguing for months.

“It got to the point where [Stephen] said, ‘Don’t come over here. I’m afraid of what this guy might do,’” Maureen recalled.

The protective order that Bernius asked for was denied because of the way the law was written in Oklahoma.

It only applied to intimate partners and family members living together.

“It was a tragic event that brought on the need for a change to the protective order,” said Oklahoma State Representative Ross Ford (R-Broken Arrow).

Stephen’s mother Maureen Bucchere and Ford campaigned for a change to the law

“It was really important this was probably one of the biggest pieces of legislation that I passed this year… knowing that this mother’s grieving because she lost her son,” Ross explained.

Ford continued, “This bill here will save lives.”

And now – a bill has been passed unanimously – broadening protective orders – it now means you don’t just have to be related or in a relationship to get one.

It will also apply to people who live together or have lived together in the past 12 months.

Ford elaborated, stating this bill will help college roommates too.

“This will protect [university roommates] if they have an issue with someone that is in that 4 plex that they have not been in a relationship with but they are being threatening threatened by a person then they can go to a judge and have their case heard and get a protective order.” he explained.

The act has passed the senate and should make it’s way to the Governors deskin the next few weeks to be officially signed into law.

“It’s certainly not going to bring my son back, but I do hope that it will prevent this from ever happening to anybody else and having their families go through what [my family and I] went through,” Maureen said.

Broken Arrow, OK
