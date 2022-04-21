ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Boxing legend Mike Tyson was seen punching a man on a flight to Florida. What we know

By Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqUFn_0fGK4fpo00

Legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson returned to action on a flight from San Francisco to Florida, as video captured him in rare form punching a passenger Wednesday night, media reports. This kerfuffle ended in blood — as most do when Tyson throws hands.

In the video, first reported by TMZ, Tyson threw a flurry of punches into the man’s face. The brawl only lasted a few seconds, but the unidentified man was left with blood on the side of his face.

The heated beating started as a calm fan interaction around 10:30 p.m., as a JetBlue plane was about to fly out of San Francisco International Airport to Florida, TMZ reported.

Flight trackers show the flight may have been headed to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

A witness told the outlet a man and his friend spoke with Tyson after boarding the plane. The interaction was “initially cool,” with Tyson taking a selfie with the man. But for his “overly excited” friend, that wasn’t enough, as he continued talking to Tyson, who sat in front of him.

Tyson eventually told him to calm down, but the guy didn’t seem interested in the suggestion — as Tyson began swinging, and connecting, on a flurry of haymakers to his face.

A source close to Tyson noted to TMZ that the man was “extremely intoxicated” and wouldn’t stop harassing him.

The injured man reportedly went to police following the incident.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon told the Miami Herald they do not have any reports of incidents involving Tyson. BSO’s jurisdiction includes Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

JetBlue and the San Francisco Police Department, which oversees San Francisco International Airport, did not immediately respond for comment.

