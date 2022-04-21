ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Eli Morgan: Starting Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Morgan is starting Friday's game against the Yankees, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. Morgan's...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Kotsay ejected for first time after arguing replay review

For the first time in his MLB managerial career, Mark Kotsay was ejected from a game for arguing a call on the field. The play in question came in the top of the eighth inning of the Athletics' 2-0 loss to the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum on Saturday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Alford: DFA'd by Pittsburgh

Alford was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Sunday. Alford was reinstated from the injured list Friday after missing the first two weeks of the season with a sprained wrist, but he's quickly lost his place on the 40-man and 28-man rosters after going 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in his first two games. Beau Sulser had his contract selected by the Pirates in a corresponding move.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

James McCann not in Mets' Saturday lineup

New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Tomas Nido versus Diamondbacks starter Humberto Castellanos. In 34 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .138 batting average with a .511 OPS, 1 run,...
PHOENIX, AZ
thecomeback.com

Tim Anderson suspended after flipping the bird at Cleveland fans

Chicago White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended one game by Major League Baseball “for his inappropriate actions towards fans” during Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians. Anderson is appealing the suspension. The “inappropriate actions” being referred to are surely about Anderson flipping off Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Out of Sunday's lineup

Lindholm won't suit up for Sunday's game against the Canadiens, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports. Lindholm returned from a lower-body injury Saturday against the Rangers, and the Bruins don't want to ask too much of him too soon, so the Swedish blueliner's getting the night off Sunday. All signs point to this being a coach's decision rather than a re-aggravation of the injury, so look for Lindholm to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Panthers.
BOSTON, MA
Person
Cal Quantrill
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina catching for Cardinals Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals will start Yadier Molina at catcher for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Molina will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday while Andrew Knizner takes a seat. Molina has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 9.2 fantasy points in today's game.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alex Colome: Records second save

Colome earned the save against the Tigers in Game 2 of a doubelheader Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning. It wasn't a smooth performance for Colome, as he threw only 12 of 22 pitches for strikes and nearly blew a three-run lead. He gave up a two-run, two-out triple in the ninth but was able to get Harold Castro to go down on strikes to finish the contest. Daniel Bard picked up five of the first six Colorado saves this season, but he curiously hasn't pitched since April 19. Colome has now collected two saves this season and appears lined up for closer duties whenever Bard isn't used in that role.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Hit hard by Mariners

Bubic didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 13-7 loss to Seattle, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk with one strikeout in two innings. Bubic surrendered two runs in the first inning on a J.P. Crawford home run, two more in the second and one in the third before being pulled. That's now two poor starts in three turns for the 24-year-old, who's permitted 11 runs and 21 base runners in seven innings compared to just five strikeouts on the season. He's tentatively scheduled to take the mound next against the Yankees on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Threat to DeJong's starting role

Sosa will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Reds. Sosa will pick up his second start in three days with Paul DeJong mired in a 5-for-36 slump (.139 average) to begin the season. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, manager Oliver Marmol said it's "too early" to say that DeJong's standing atop the depth chart is in question, but the skipper noted that the 28-year-old will remain out of the lineup Monday against Mets right-hander Max Scherzer. Expect Sosa to pick up another start Monday, and he could have a chance to make a legitimate run at the everyday shortstop job if he impresses over the next two days.
GLENDALE, AZ
numberfire.com

Bryan Lavastida sitting for Guardians Saturday afternoon

Cleveland Guardians catcher Bryan Lavastida is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Lavastida is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Hedges versus Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. Our models project Lavastida for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.5 FanDuel...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Losing playing time

Tucker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs. After starting in nine of the Pirates' first 11 games, Tucker will now head to the bench for the third time in five contests. Tucker, who has reached base at a lowly .171 clip this season while striking out 39 percent of the time, appears to have lost hold of the top job in right field to Diego Castillo.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Recalled from Triple-A

Widener was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sunday. The 27-year-old missed out on Arizona's Opening Day roster but will join the team Sunday with Humberto Castellanos heading to the paternity list. Widener started in 13 of 23 appearances for Arizona last year and had a 4.35 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 73:37 K:BB over 70.1 innings, but he should fill a low-leverage role out of the bullpen this time around.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Urquidy: Limits damage against Jays

Urquidy allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three across 5.2 innings Saturday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision. Urquidy appeared to be in for a long outing after he surrendered a home run to the first batter he faced. After laboring through the rest of the first inning, he faced the minimum number of batters through his next four frames. As is typical, Urquidy didn't miss a ton of bats, instead relying on inducing poor quality of contact. That approach has largely served serve him well early on this season, as he's turned in a pair of outings that have lasted at least five innings with two or fewer earned runs allowed.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Out against southpaw

Choi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With southpaw Rich Hill on the hill for Boston, the Rays will stock up some extra right-handed bats in the series finale. The lefty-hitting Choi will bow out of the lineup while the righty-hitting Harold Ramirez steps in as Tampa Bay's designated hitter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

3 Guardians overreactions after 2 weeks of 2022 MLB season

The Cleveland Guardians are currently in first place in the American League Central. However, they have endured a rather streaky season up to date, After starting off with two losses, Cleveland proceeded to win 4 games in a row. They were then swept by the Giants before they went on to sweep the White Sox. They most recently dropped a game to the Yankees 4-1, but will look to find some consistency and earn a win over the weekend.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Diego Castillo: Picks up first win

Castillo (1-0) got the win during Saturday's 13-7 victory over the Royals, throwing a 1-2-3 eighth inning. Castillo entered a tie game in the eighth and required a surprising 20 pitches to get the three outs despite not allowing a baserunner and fell in line for the victory when Seattle posted a six spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning. The 28-year-old isn't operating in the closer role he's had in the past but is still producing with a 2.57 ERA and seven strikeouts in seven innings.
SEATTLE, WA

