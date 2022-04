A man in Maine died after becoming infected with a rare virus he contracted from a tick bite, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.On Wednesday, Maine’s CDC reported the death of the adult-aged man from Waldo County, an area that’s located about 30 miles southwest of Bangor, who the agency said died from Powassan virus, a rare pathogen that the US has only recorded about 25 cases of per year since 2015.Powassan virus is transmitted to humans when an infected deer tick, groundhog tick or squirrel tick bites a person and passes it onto them.Symptoms for...

