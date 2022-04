You’ll never stub your toes in the dark ever again…. It’s simple, it’s practical, it’s pure genius. The SnapPower GuideLight 2 is a simple switchboard with a key upgrade – it comes with its own built-in LED strip that automatically activates in the dark to help illuminate your space just enough to help you make your way around the house. The GuideLight 2 plugs right into your mains and doesn’t need to be switched on or off. The entire lighting system sits right within the form factor of your switchboard without blocking any sockets, so you can still use them to plug in floor lamps, smart speakers, or other appliances around the house.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO