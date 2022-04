Being a native of Killeen, Texas, I know a lot of its history, both the good and the bad. There've been a lot of monumental things happen in the city, but one event that will always be something that gets the locals talking is when Killeen High School won the 5A championship in football. It wasn't just about the football. It was about a community triumphing in the face of unspeakable tragedy.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO