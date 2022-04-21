Growing Asparagus

By Kelly Jackson, Christian County Extension Agent
2 days ago
Asparagus is a wonderful vegetable, it can be prepared in so many different ways, it is full of nutrients, and by the end of April, there should plenty of asparagus available. It is an easy crop to grow and is very popular, but different than most vegetables because it is a...
Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots.
Planting cherry pits /Growing cherry trees from seeds.Gin Lee. Planting cherry pits is a fun DIY project that anyone can do, and it's cool to watch the pits sprout and grow into cherry trees. Today, I will tell you how I took the seeds (pits) of some store-purchased cherries and planted them to grow cherry trees.
Petunias have been around for decades, but Petunia breeders lately have been working on fantastic varieties. These new varieties make them hard to resist. Supertunia, for example, comes in several colors, are usually mounding and spreading, and grow like petunias on steroids. Supertunias do not need to be deadheaded, as...
When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you're starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you're doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
As a child, I struggled in school because I didn’t march to the same beat as others. I often got in trouble asking questions and seeking truths to understand life better. Out of curiosity, I held conversations with teachers at a young age while other children played softball. But I also found joy in jumping double dutch with the other children on the playground. I would hear a song and maybe even dance in moments of silence. I was hard to understand.
Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
While we're (of course) big fans of all the frozen and dry treats Trader Joe's has to offer, one of the best parts about the cult-favorite grocery store is their plant and flower section. Their seasonal flowers are notably at least half the price of stems you'd find anywhere else, and with just a little finesse, you can create a totally custom arrangement for any occasion. Beyond the florals though? The. Plants.
When growing your own tomatoes, one of the most common problems you may encounter is blossom end rot. All seems well while you're watching those tiny fruits grow larger by the day and slowly ripen. But then you notice a soft spot on the bottom side of a tomato that turns black. Blossom end rot has struck. Tomato lovers take heart, this isn't the end of the story. Sure, you may have to toss already affected fruit into your compost pile. But still developing tomatoes on healthy plants can become perfect slicers for your next BLT with these four tips.
MOLINE, Illinois — The hunt will soon be on for the popular morel mushroom! These often sought-after mushrooms require some fairly picky growing conditions that are not easy to duplicate, which is what has turned the hunt for them into a sport that many enjoy today!. While their appearance...
Cutting a pomegranate/ planting pomagrante seeds/Gin Lee. Pomegranates are one of the easiest and hardiest seeds to germinate. Today, I will be showing you the steps on how to germinate pomegranate seeds from pomegranate fruit.
A week of hard night freezes followed by stiff north winds left almond orchards decimated in the Upper Sacramento Valley, leaving growers with nothing to do but look ahead to next year's crop. Trees once full of blossoms and the promise of a bumper crop in February, stood over a...
There they are again — in the compost caddy, littered through the backyard pile, stuck in the sifter, peeping out of the garden beds — the eternal bane of many home gardeners: the small, ubiquitous, and remarkably indestructible produce sticker. “I painstakingly remove every produce sticker from every...
Nurturing something and watching it grow can be a rewarding experience. And spending time in nature has been shown to have positive impacts on our physical health and mental well-being. Healthcare centers have been using therapeutic gardening for decades to treat a number of maladies such as high blood pressure, stress, and anxiety. You don't need your own plot of land to start gardening. Many communities have a community garden where members can reserve their own plot to work. There are also a great many vegetables and other plants that can be grown in containers on balconies or patios.
Codling moths may look harmless, but their larvae wreak havoc in orchards, burrowing into fruit and eating them from the inside out. Pesticides have always been the solution to the old “worm in the apple” problem, but pesticides kill all the insects in the field, even the good ones.
Toward the end of the 19th century, lurid tales of killer plants began popping up everywhere. Terrible, tentacle-waving trees snatched and swallowed unwary travelers in far-off lands. Mad professors raised monstrous sundews and pitcher plants on raw steak until their ravenous creations turned and ate them too. The young Arthur...
Do you know what fruits and vegetables have the most and least pesticides on their surfaces?. A nonprofit advocacy organization, the Environmental Working Group, did a study. They have released their 2022 annual "Dirty Dozen" and "Clean Fifteen" lists. Data from the Department of Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration help determine the categories. (source)
