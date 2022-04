POCATELLO — Hirning Buick GMC, in Pocatello, is pleased to announce its support of the new Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley. Kelly Hirning presented two checks at the dealership on Wednesday, totaling $10,000. Hirning stated: “We have several dealer friends that are very involved in Magic Valley Girls and Boys Club and are excited that we are finally getting one here. When you realize that 100 percent of this effort is focused on the well-being of children ages 6 to 18, it’s easy to see why. This program will literally change the lives of many of our area kids in a positive way.”

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO