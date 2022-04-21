paws4people Pups Train at Firehouse

Crews at Wilmington Fire Department Station 10 recently had a visit from paws4people puppies, volunteers, and instructors. They drop by one of the department's nine stations for Feel Good Friday. Not only does having the pups around the station boost morale, but the dogs are actually getting training too.

It's called Noise Confidence Training. The dogs get to see a firefighter in gear, hear chainsaws rev, sirens whir, and see lights on the trucks glow. This helps desensitize the dogs to the sights and sounds of emergency rescue teams, preparing them for a time in the future when their handler may have an emergency.

The assistance dogs come to the stations and are introduced to the firefighters without their gear on first, then work their way up to being fully dressed out with their mask and air packs. This teaches the dogs not to be afraid of a firefighter in gear.

paws4people is the same organization that is facilitating the department's Crisis Response Dog pilot program, which helps firefighters de-escalate post-call, ease tension at the station, and reduce the effects of PTSD.