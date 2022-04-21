ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

paws4people Pups Train at Firehouse

Wilmington, North Carolina
Wilmington, North Carolina
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05IWCn_0fGK1AqS00

Crews at Wilmington Fire Department Station 10 recently had a visit from paws4people puppies, volunteers, and instructors. They drop by one of the department's nine stations for Feel Good Friday. Not only does having the pups around the station boost morale, but the dogs are actually getting training too.

It's called Noise Confidence Training. The dogs get to see a firefighter in gear, hear chainsaws rev, sirens whir, and see lights on the trucks glow. This helps desensitize the dogs to the sights and sounds of emergency rescue teams, preparing them for a time in the future when their handler may have an emergency.

The assistance dogs come to the stations and are introduced to the firefighters without their gear on first, then work their way up to being fully dressed out with their mask and air packs. This teaches the dogs not to be afraid of a firefighter in gear.

paws4people is the same organization that is facilitating the department's Crisis Response Dog pilot program, which helps firefighters de-escalate post-call, ease tension at the station, and reduce the effects of PTSD.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Multiple stations respond to fire in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple stations responded to a fire Sunday afternoon in Anderson County. The Anderson County Fire Dispatch said a call came in at 1:45 p.m. to a fire on Circle Drive. Pendleton Fire Department, Sandy Springs Fire Department and Zion Fire Department responded to the scene. Sandy Springs Fire Department fire […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Lifestyle
Wilmington, NC
Pets & Animals
City
Wilmington, NC
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Pups
Reader's Digest

Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?

Almost every dog owner is familiar with the zoomies—those random bursts of energy that cause your pup to spin in circles, make a flying leap over the couch, or jet off as soon as you unhook their leash at the park. We know why dogs chase their tails, but why do dogs get the zoomies? Pet zoomies are definitely one of those hyper dog behaviors that pet owners have come to expect, but they actually have a technical name—frenetic random activity periods, or FRAPs—and can tell you a lot more about your pup’s mood, including levels of dog anxiety, than you might think.
PETS
Cape Gazette

Dogs and cats need us – and vice versa

I’ve been cat sitting Finnegan for my sister for the past week. Recently retired, she thought it was time for a little feline companionship. Growing up, we always had cats, and we often watched kittens being born in a box in the basement. When I was about 8 years...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
FOX8 News

Massive fire destroys home in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Fire Department put out a massive fire on the 4800-block of Dorset Road early Saturday morning. Defensive operations came to the scene around 4:20 a.m. and spent the next 45 minutes putting out the blaze, according to Winston-Salem Fire Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey. Firefighters use defensive operations when it […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
DogTime

Tips For Decompressing Your New Rescue Dog

The time following any shelter adoption can be critical. Here are a few things you can do to help your shelter dog with decompressing in a new home. The post Tips For Decompressing Your New Rescue Dog appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
PTSD
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Food Truck Rodeo rides into Ogden Park on April 24

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Back by popular demand, the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County is presenting a Food Truck Rodeo at Ogden Park on Sunday April 24 from noon to 5:00 p.m. “Your favorite local food trucks and beer and wine vendors will have their best...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Gear Patrol

The Best Dog Beds for Every Dog

As recently as 2018, statistics showed that over 48 million households in the United States alone included at least one dog — and that number has only risen in the time since. If you count yourself among these numbers, you probably don't need us to tell you that owning a dog can be beneficial to your overall health (mental, physical and emotional), can act as a supplement to your personal and home security (dogs can be, after all, a kind of biological perimeter alarm) and means you get a lifelong companion — at least for the length of your dogs' lives, that is.
PETS
FOX Carolina

Crews working to contain forest fire in NC community

OLD FORT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are working to contain a forest fire in the Crooked Creek Community, according to McDowell County Emergency Management. According to officials, the fire started on Cozy Cove Drive in the afternoon. Officials say no structures are threatened at this time and they are...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WATCH: Bear walks through North Carolina town

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — It wasn’t a beary normal day in downtown Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to an unusual call Thursday afternoon of a bear walking around downtown. Police said the black bear, wearing a Wildlife enforcement tracking collar seemed to want a day in the park. In the video, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
Nick 97.5

Sneak Peek Of Northport Firehouse Subs That Will Soon Open

Residents of Northport have patiently waited for the opening of their new Firehouse Subs location. That wait is almost over. Back in 2020, it was announced that The City of Northport would add a Firehouse Sub location. Northport City Council President Jeff Hogg recently posted on his Facebook a sneak peek of the restaurant with the caption,
NORTHPORT, AL
Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina

36
Followers
161
Post
795
Views
ABOUT

Wilmington is a port city and the county seat of New Hanover County in coastal southeastern North Carolina, United States. With a population of 123,744 in 2019, it is the eighth most populous city in the state. Wilmington is the principal city of the Wilmington Metropolitan Statistical Area, a metropolitan area that includes New Hanover and Pender counties in southeastern North Carolina, which has a population of 263,429 as of the 2012 Census Estimate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy