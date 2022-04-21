Packers' London opponent to be announced May 4

When the Green Bay Packers franchise tagged Davante Adams, many people believed it indicated that the team and player would work out a long-term deal. Of course, that was not the case. By the time the Packers placed the tag on Adams, he had already informed the team that he would not play for Green Bay ever again. He wanted to go elsewhere. Placing the franchise tag on him was the only way the Packers could get something in return for Adams. As everyone knows by now, the two-time All-Pro was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO