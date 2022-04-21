ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers' London opponent to be announced May 4

By Scott Hurley, FOX 11 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- We'll find out the opponent for the Green Bay Packers' game in London more than a week before the full 2022 season schedule is released. The opponent for the game at Tottenham Hotspur...

