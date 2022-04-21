2-Ingredient No-Churn Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe Will Blow Your Mind
By 1658 Tips
30Seconds
2 days ago
Two ingredients. Yes, you read right. This two-ingredient ice cream recipe is sweet, creamy and takes about 5 minutes to prepare. The hardest part is waiting for it to freeze. You could stir in extra ingredients like chocolate chips, chopped fruit or your favorite ice...
For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
My mom, who the grandkids affectionately call Mimi, is, in many ways, the stereotypical Italian mom/grandmother. You will often find her in the kitchen, happily cooking or baking everyone’s favorite comfort food, and she’s the first to make a meal for someone if they’re celebrating, grieving, under the weather or just because.
Even when there isn’t a holiday, I love to find recipes that make the meal feel like a special occasion, and my soft honey pan rolls are always a hit. These rolls are so soft and covered in a tasty honey glaze. There is no need for extra butter or toppings. The dough even has a touch of sweetness, and then right before you pop them in the oven, you drizzle a buttery honey mixture that coats each roll making any dinner an extraordinary one.
The filling of this cheesecake recipe does just have three ingredients. So easy! You could bake it without a crust or use a premade graham cracker crust, buy why? Make a simple graham cracker crust or cookie crust (think shortbread cookies, pumpkin cookies, molasses cookies, chocolate cookies, etc.) and it ups the ante on this easy cheesecake recipe.
Looking at those pork chops and wondering how to make them a little more exciting? Grab a jar of fruit preserves or jelly and try this easy pork chop recipe. Seriously, with just one ingredient you can take those chops to sweet flavortown. Serve with your favorite side dish and vegetable.
What makes a good logo? We'd argue that a striking design with a hidden meaning are the fundamentals of a logo. We see so many designs here at Creative Bloq and while some are great, others miss the mark – a little like this Dairy Queen logo with an obscure hidden meaning.
ALTHOUGH not everything at Dollar Tree actually sells for $1, the store is full of marked-down prices and great deals. Some offers at Dollar Tree are stronger than others, though. There are tons of items you should stock up on at the dollar store, taking advantage of the lowest prices...
A FORMER Aldi worker has revealed some of the store’s top savings secrets, including the best day to bag bargains. The ex-employee, who has not been named, revealed the optimum time to shop in US stores is mid-week. To be precise, Wednesday morning is the ideal time slot. They...
A new haircut can make or break your look, so getting a style that compliments your features and makes you feel confident in your skin is essential to channeling the most youthful version of yourself. As you grow older it becomes increasingly important to get a haircut that can highlight your natural beauty while drawing the eye away from areas that may reveal your true age. We spoke with hair stylist Gina Rivera, Celebrity Hairstylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites who broke down the four most universally flattering and fun haircuts to try over 50 to not only make you look ageless, but allow you to feel like the best version of yourself.
Freshen up your look this Spring season with any one of these trendy hairstyles, haircuts and colors! You can try a classic and simple finish like bobs and lobs that never goes out of style. Or, you can add an extra oomph to your look with colors and shaved sides that will turn people’s heads, for sure.
My love of lemons is legendary. So much in fact, that my family will get me lemon inspired gifts for every occasion. I have said on the air, many times, that if Lemon Pledge were edible, I think I would eat it. But, on a recent weekend getaway, I think...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pi Day may have come and gone, but pie day lives forever in our hearts. Or my heart, anyway. I’m convinced it’s a perfect dessert. Between the buttery crust and incredibly versatile fillings, I like to think of pie as a blank canvas for all of my sweet tooth fantasies. But alas, pie is not one of the quickest or easiest things to bake (for that, we’re better off with a mug cake). Enter: frozen pies! Frozen pies are partially or fully baked; all we have to do is finish them in our ovens or let them thaw. I’m a fan of pie and efficiency, so in the name of research, I decided to taste test every pie from one of the biggest names in the biz: Marie Callender’s.
How do you peel a hard-boiled egg without the shell sticking? And how do you peel hard-boiled eggs without tearing them up? Some say easy peeling starts with how you cook eggs, whether it's adding baking soda, salt, or vinegar to the water. Others say your peeling technique matters most, from enlisting a spoon or a jar to dousing eggs with water.
If you've ever been entrusted with the role of "deviled egg-provider" at a family gathering, you know it can be tricky to peel several dozen eggs without destroying a few along the way. No matter how gently you try to remove the shell, you still wind up turning your once-beautiful...
What do you always keep in the kitchen? Some people have spices they swear by, while others have a favorite snack they consistently stock in the pantry. Basic ingredients you should always have on hand include things like olive oil, garlic, flour, and lemons — but chefs, of course, have their own opinions about kitchen must-haves. Alex Guarnaschelli, for example, firmly believes that you should always keep beans and lentils in your pantry. And if you're wondering what Bobby Flay's pantry staples include, he talked about this very subject in a recent episode of his podcast with his daughter Sophie, "Always Hungry."
Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
Age is just a number! Goldie Hawn has been lighting up the big screen for over five decades since her feature film debut in The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1968. Since then she has starred in iconic films such as Overboard — with partner Kurt Russell...
The texture of these Amish potatoes are amazing! One bite and you'll wonder why you've never made this easy three-ingredient Amish potato recipe before. Get ready for recipe requests. This easy mashed potato recipe would be a perfect side dish for that Easter ham. Shape the leftovers into patties and...
