Nashville SC to host Atlanta United FC, first time GEODIS Park hosts USOC match

FOXBORO (CBS) — Andrew Farrell started his 300th game for the New England Revolution on Saturday night, reaching a career milestone that only one other Revs player had before. With his start against DC United on Saturday, Farrell joined longtime Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner in the exclusive 300-game group for New England across all competitions. It’s the 305th appearance overall for Farrell, which ties Shalrie Joseph for the most in Revolution history. Respect greatness.@2Fast2Farrell becomes the second player in #NERevs history to register 300 starts across all competitions, joining Matt Reis. pic.twitter.com/T5BHz3PrGm — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) April 23, 2022 Last season, Farrell set a new record for MLS games started for the Revs. And soon enough, he’ll own the most games started across all competitions, surpassing Joseph’s mark. Farrell is now in his 10th season in New England after the Revolution drafted him first overall in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft.

