Nashville, TN

Nashville SC to host Atlanta United FC, first time GEODIS Park hosts USOC match

By Sydney Keller
fox17.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Soccer Club (SC), along with U.S. Soccer, announced Thursday that the club will host Atlanta United FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round (USOC) of 32 at GEODIS Park on...

fox17.com

CBS Boston

Andrew Farrell Becomes Second Player In Revolution History To Start 300 Games For Club

FOXBORO (CBS) — Andrew Farrell started his 300th game for the New England Revolution on Saturday night, reaching a career milestone that only one other Revs player had before. With his start against DC United on Saturday, Farrell joined longtime Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner in the exclusive 300-game group for New England across all competitions. It’s the 305th appearance overall for Farrell, which ties Shalrie Joseph for the most in Revolution history. Respect greatness.@2Fast2Farrell becomes the second player in #NERevs history to register 300 starts across all competitions, joining Matt Reis. pic.twitter.com/T5BHz3PrGm — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) April 23, 2022 Last season, Farrell set a new record for MLS games started for the Revs. And soon enough, he’ll own the most games started across all competitions, surpassing Joseph’s mark. Farrell is now in his 10th season in New England after the Revolution drafted him first overall in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft.
MLS
The Associated Press

Colorado rides Yarbrough to notch 0-0 draw with Charlotte

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — William Yarbrough made six saves to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 0-0 draw with Charlotte FC in MLS action on Saturday. Yarbrough denied back-to-back shots by Daniel Rios and Karol Swiderski in the 49th minute for the Rapids (2-3-3). Yarbrough also had a big save in stoppage time, turning away a shot by McKinze Gaines who was through on goal, to preserve the shutout.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
FOX Sports

American Gyasi Zardes acquired by Colorado from Columbus

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — U.S. national team forward Gyasi Zardes was acquired by Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids from the Columbus Crew on Friday for $300,000 in 2022 general allocation money. Columbus also could receive up to $1.1 million more in general allocation money if Zardes reaches multiple...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Preds, Mars Petcare Team Up to Open Dog Park Next to Bridgestone Arena

PupsNPlay Dog Park Set to Open April 24 at Corner of Sixth Avenue and Broadway. Nashville, Tenn. (April 21, 2022) - The Nashville Predators organization announced today that they will unveil a new dog park, PupsNPlay, on Sunday, April 24 in partnership with Mars Petcare. The park, which will be located next to Bridgestone Arena on Sixth Avenue, will host an official ribbon cutting celebration with pet adoptions for the grand opening event on April 24 beginning at 5 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Pride tie Gotham to cap Challenge Cup run

The Orlando Pride’s run in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup came to an end on Saturday after a 1-1 draw against NJ/NY Gotham FC at Red Bull Arena. “We started really well getting the ball early,” Pride coach Amanda Cromwell said. “We’ve been working a lot on set plays, made more dangerous, especially on corner kicks, so that was really encouraging and I thought our position was really good and we ...
ORLANDO, FL
markerzone.com

VEGAS WILL CONTINUE PLAYOFF PUSH WITHOUT ROBIN LEHNER

The Vegas Golden Knights' playoff hopes have taken a major hit on Friday afternoon as according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, goaltender Robin Lehner will have season-ending surgery on his knee. Lehner initially suffered the injury in early-March, but he was able to make a return on April 3rd. "Robin Lehner...
NHL
NHL

Bolts aim for a repeat performance vs. Nashville

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to conclude their two-game season series against the Nashville Predators tonight at 7 p.m. at AMALIE Arena. The two teams last met in the NHL Stadium Series when they battled outdoors at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in front of 68,619 fans. It was the...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

The Love Affair Between Swiss Hockey Fans and Roman Josi

Predators Captain Set to Return Home to Bern During NHL Global Series Challenge in October. Raffi Jenzer, a computer programmer, was sitting in the stands at Thun's historic hockey rink. Down on the ice he was following the action; with particular attention to his son, Levin, a 13-year-old skating with HC Thun's under-15 team.
NASHVILLE, TN

