Burnley 2-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Clarets secure vital win

Watford fans would have hoped their trip to the Etihad wasn’t such a massive game in their bid for Premier League survival.But the truth of the matter is Roy Hodgson’s side are seven points adrift of safety with just six matches remaining.Now they come up against Manchester City during their pursuit of another title. With 18 points to play for between now and the end of the season, City know they may have to win all their matches in order to stay ahead of Liverpool.All of this does not bode well for Watford as they continue to fall deeper into...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO