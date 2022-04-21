ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley 2-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Clarets secure vital win

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Player ratings from Burnley's Premier League meeting with Southampton on Thursday...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Matthew Lowton
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Oriol Romeu
Person
Yan Valery
Person
Jack Cork
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Dwight Mcneil
Person
Josh Brownhill
Person
Jay Rodriguez
Person
Connor Roberts
Person
Stuart Armstrong
Person
Nathan Collins
BBC

Brentford 0-0 Tottenham: Spurs' top-four hopes suffer blow

Tottenham's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League suffered a setback as they were held to a goalless draw by Brentford, with Bees midfielder Christian Eriksen impressing against his former club. The Denmark midfielder, facing Spurs for the first time since he left for Inter Milan in January 2020, was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnley 2 0 Southampton#Spaniard
NBC Sports

Norwich vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Norwich City’s hopes of a great escape will be fever dreams if it can’t beat in-form Newcastle United at Carrow Road on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium). While the Canaries would’ve circled this match as a six-pointer just a few weeks ago, Newcastle’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Independent

Man City vs Watford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Watford fans would have hoped their trip to the Etihad wasn’t such a massive game in their bid for Premier League survival.But the truth of the matter is Roy Hodgson’s side are seven points adrift of safety with just six matches remaining.Now they come up against Manchester City during their pursuit of another title. With 18 points to play for between now and the end of the season, City know they may have to win all their matches in order to stay ahead of Liverpool.All of this does not bode well for Watford as they continue to fall deeper into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Leicester held to goalless draw by Aston Villa

LEICESTER, England, April 23 (Reuters) - A below-par Leicester City played out a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa at home in the Premier League on Saturday, a result that ended a four-match losing streak for Steven Gerrard's visiting side. Leicester are now 10th in the standings on 42 points while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

349
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy