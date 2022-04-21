ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Crack, AK-47 Style Rifle Seized In Reading Drug Bust

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZS05_0fGJylJU00
Money and guns seized Photo Credit: Reading PD

Police seized crack cocaine and weapons in a major bust, authorities said.

During a warranted search at 312 Wood St. in Reading on Thursday, April 21, Reading police seized three handguns, an AK-47 style rifle, approximately 18 grams of crack cocaine, and cash, police said.

The two residents were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver and related charges. Their names were not released.

In addition, a third individual in the apartment was arrested for an outstanding warrant from the Berks County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ak 47#Crack Cocaine#Police#Public Safety#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

5 Arrested In Eastern PA Drug Bust: AG

A drug bust in Eastern Pennsylvania resulted in five arrests, including an alleged ring leader, authorities said. Said Rivera, along with his alleged dealers Christopher Hall, Amanda Tice, Donalea Turolis, and Joseph Weikel, were accused of distributing and trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in Schuylkill County and the surrounding area, PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday, April 19.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
GamesRadar+

I dodged prison on a $500K drug charge by pretending to be an undercover cop in GTA RP

I'm suddenly very aware of the cocaine stuffed deep inside my jacket pocket. Somewhere else on my person, I'm not sure where exactly because I'm wearing skinny jeans, are multiple bags of heroin. All told, I'm carrying a haul of illicit drugs with a street value of around $500,000. I'm also standing next to a cop. A uniformed cop with his gun raised. Not at me, but at the poor schmuck who just helped me steal a quad bike. He's handcuffed, on his knees with his hands behind his back. He's just been tasered. And now I'm staring down the iron sights of my Shrewsbury Uzi 9mm, trained unshakably on the forehead of my one-time partner in crime.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

18 Arrested In Drug Trafficking Bust In Region

A nearly month-long investigation into drug trafficking along Albany’s Central Avenue corridor has resulted in 18 arrests. The individuals were nabbed during a joint operation between Albany Police and US Marshals Service nicknamed “Operation Turnbuckle” that began in March. Local and federal investigators began looking into several...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
257K+
Followers
40K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy