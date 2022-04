MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old woman who ran out of gas on a bridge was reportedly arrested after police found hundreds of pounds of marijuana inside her truck. According to a press release from the Memphis Police Department, on April 17, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers from the Crump Station responded to 374 Metal Museum Drive where they met with Arkansas State Police. A Chevrolet Suburban ran out of gas and was left unoccupied on the bridge in a lane of traffic, police say.

