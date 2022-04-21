ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah detectives seek to ID credit theft suspect

By Molly Curley
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzF4Y_0fGJxWzG00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah detectives are hoping the public can help identify a man they say stole credit cards earlier this month.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), surveillance footage captured the suspect stealing the cards from an employee at the Georgia Eye Institute. He then traveled to a Target, where SPD said he used the stolen cards for his purchase.

Police released photos and a description of the suspect: a Black male in his late 20s or early 30s with glasses and facial hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEXAr_0fGJxWzG00

At the time of the credit card theft, he was wearing a camoflauge hat, shirt and shorts with a green undershirt, green socks and black shoes, SPD said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call detectives at 912-651-6994.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Rincon police arrest suspect in Dairy Queen shooting

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have arrested an 18-year-old accused of shooting and seriously injuring one person at a Rincon Dairy Queen earlier this month. On Friday, April 1, just before 7 p.m., the Rincon Police Department responded to the scene of the shooting in the 500 block of Town Park Drive. The victim, now […]
RINCON, GA
WSAV News 3

Investigators seek to identify Rincon fraud suspect

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are working to identify a man believed to be responsible for a fraudulent transaction at a Rincon music store last month. According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened back on Wednesday, March 30, at Nova Music on Highway 21. The sheriff’s office didn’t provide a description of […]
RINCON, GA
WJCL

Police in Savannah capture suspect wanted in bank robbery on Chatham Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Savannah have arrested a 56-year-old man in connection to a bank robbery earlier this week. Savannah Police announced Friday that Ivory Alonzo Brooks was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center Tuesday following the robbery of Truist Bank, located on the 1000 block of Chatham Parkway.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for suspect, seeking public help

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assualt Unit is seeking public help in identifying a suspect. Authorities describe the unidentified individual as a black male, with a light complexion, and around 6 feet tall. The police department encourages anyone with information regarding the suspect to contact Detective W. Ragland at 706-225-4056.
WSAV News 3

Police say man was shot while driving in Savannah Monday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 31-year-old man was shot and injured Monday night in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the man was shot in his lower leg on the 1000 block of Montgomery Street. Officers said he was shot while driving through the area and he arrived at Memorial Medical Center […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Theft#The Georgia Eye Institute#Target#Spd#Crimestoppers
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAV News 3

14-year-old girl charged with involuntary manslaughter of teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 14-year-old girl was charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said Jaylen Olinde was found shot in the 700 block of W. 35th Street on March 13. The shooting happened around 10:30 that morning. The 14-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Arrest made in deadly shooting at Circle K in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station and a suspect is in custody. The coroner says just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night, 52-year-old Jenefer Herron was shot at least once. It happened at the Circle K located at 1739 Walton Way. NewsChannel 6 was told Herron got into […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy