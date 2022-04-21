Savannah detectives seek to ID credit theft suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah detectives are hoping the public can help identify a man they say stole credit cards earlier this month.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), surveillance footage captured the suspect stealing the cards from an employee at the Georgia Eye Institute. He then traveled to a Target, where SPD said he used the stolen cards for his purchase.

Police released photos and a description of the suspect: a Black male in his late 20s or early 30s with glasses and facial hair.

At the time of the credit card theft, he was wearing a camoflauge hat, shirt and shorts with a green undershirt, green socks and black shoes, SPD said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call detectives at 912-651-6994.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.