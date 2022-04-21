ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Korean Barbecue in Los Angeles

By Matthew Kang
Eater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month kicks off with Korean barbecue, a dining format that has a long history in LA. Melding traditions from South Korea and Los Angeles into its own genre due to the...

la.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is American’s Least Favorite Beer

Americans drink a massive amount of beer. According to Beer Info, the average beer consumption for Americans over 21 is 28.2 gallons. Beer consumption rates are regional. Heavy beer drinkers tend to be in rural states. Beer choices in the U.S. are remarkable. There are almost 9,000 breweries in the U.S., and that number is […]
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Inside This Year’s Los Angeles-Themed Greenroom

If you’re among the high-wattage group fortunate to score entry into this year’s Oscars greenroom, take a moment to closely examine the brightly hued mosaics adorning the space: Details have been handcrafted by artisans from one of the world’s most celebrated watch brands. Rolex has been hosting the Academy Awards greenroom since 2016 and each year produces a custom design for this VIP space backstage at L.A.’s Dolby Theatre. Only presenters and nominees are admitted to this exclusive enclave — a spot to seek a moment of escape from the frenzy of attention.More from The Hollywood Reporter15 Best Red Carpet Accessories...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
The Independent

BLM activist hits back at New York mayor Eric Adams on Fox News calling him a ‘white man in blackface’

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) of Greater New York Hawk Newsome slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams over his criticism of BLM for not demonstrating against gun violence affecting African Americans in the city. “He’s a white man in blackface,” Mr Newsome said during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday. “This city is a war zone and he can’t stop it.”Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Mr Newsome, “the subject is African Americans, I would also argue white lives matter too, everybody’s life matters here. What the mayor contends though is that the same reaction is not...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Food#Korean People#Food Drink#Favorite Korean Barbecue#South Koreans#Korean American
TheStreet

Chick-fil-A Brings Back a Menu Favorite After 6 Years

In the world of fast food, there is nothing like the comeback of a discontinued-but-not-forgotten item to get people in a frenzy. It happened with Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, and the lines caused by McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report elusive Szechuan Sauce have by now entered fast-food canon.
RESTAURANTS
Saurabh

These are the cheapest middle-class neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Despite suffering the highest population loss amongst counties in the United States, losing 159,621 persons in 2021, Los Angeles County remains one of the most desirable areas to live in the United States for a multitude of obvious reasons. It is filled with sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking landscapes, and glitz & glamour, which naturally skyrockets the value of properties in the surrounding area, making it extremely challenging for middle-class citizens to establish themselves permanently.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
UPI News

Men killed by NYC train identified as French graffiti artists

April 23 (UPI) -- Two men who died when they were hit by a train in the Brooklyn borough of New York City have been identified as well-known French graffiti artists. Pierre Audebert, 28, and Julian Blanc, 34, were found dead near the Sutter Ave-Rutland Road station around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, WABC reported. Their remains were found in "very bad condition" by the operator of another train.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

Gilroy Garlic Festival, a Bay Area Tradition for More Than 40 Years, Cancelled ‘Indefinitely’

It looks like the Bay Area’s favorite large, bustling garlicky festival is no longer: This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival is cancelled and the event could remain cancelled for the “foreseeable future,” the Gilroy Dispatch reports. Festival organizers told the news site a combination of COVID-19 “uncertainties” and “prohibitive insurance requirements,” coupled with the fact that the Garlic Festival Association, which runs the annual event, has been losing money for close to a decade led to the decision. Organizers also told ABC7 News they made no revenue in 2019 and 2020, and were forced to pivot to smaller events in 2021. (Another wrench, the Dispatch added, is the fact that the festival is among the defendants named in several lawsuits filed after the 2019 shooting that left three people dead and 17 injured. Those lawsuits are still pending.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

The Vogue Editors’ Guide to Los Angeles

Like that other famous city, L.A. is always a good idea. (After all, that line was popularized by a legendary Hollywood production.) Planning a trip out west, however, can feel quite daunting; there are over 100 neighborhoods—each with their own must-see lists—within the city limits. Not to worry; we polled our staff for the very best of where to stay, eat, shop, and visit to get you in a La La Land state of mind.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy