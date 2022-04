BIG SPRING, TX – An assistant baseball coach was arrested on Thursday for having a relationship with a student. According to Big Spring ISD Superintendent Jay McWilliams, on Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022, the Big Spring Police Department reported to the Big Spring ISD Administration that a District employee may have engaged in educator misconduct, specifically improper communications and an improper relationship with a Big Spring High School student. The Administration later learned that this educator was taken into custody by the Big Spring Police Department.

BIG SPRING, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO