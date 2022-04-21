ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise Valley, AZ

Beckman & Beckham: Bien-Willner brings together Paradise Valley residents

By Patty Beckman, Allyson Beckham
Paradise Valley Independent
 2 days ago

We are both long-time Paradise Valley residents, and have also both served as volunteer leaders of the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board.

On the school board, we have seen first-hand just how important it is to be able to bring people together to make our community a better place.

We have worked hard to ensure a better future for the children of our district, which includes many families in Paradise Valley. And we were fortunate to have a tremendous partner in Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner, who shares our commitment to our youth and our community.

Mayor Bien-Willner has strengthened relationships between the Town of Paradise Valley and local schools, both public and private. He understands that the town government can work in partnership with local schools to create new opportunities for youth and to foster collaboration that benefits local families.

Upon his election, Mayor Bien-Willner started the town’s first-ever youth recognition program to publicly acknowledge and congratulate our students for their achievements in community service, academics, and athletics.

He also welcomed the Paradise Valley Police Department Explorer Program to provide young people with an opportunity to learn about law enforcement and the career opportunities that are available in the field.

Mayor Bien-Willner has worked hard to embrace and enhance the town’s beneficial and positive relationships with all its key stakeholders. The value and strength of these relationships was on display during the most difficult times of the pandemic, when Paradise Valley stuck together and thrived with
Jerry as our mayor.

Public service is not easy — especially in a community like Paradise Valley, where it is done on a volunteer basis.

A steady temperament, care, listening, and a commitment to working collaboratively with others are required to find the best solutions to issues. Mayor Bien-Willner has done an exceptional job of this over the past four years, and is worthy of the community’s support in the Aug. 2 election.

Please join us in voting to re-elect Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner.

Editor’s Note: Patty Beckman is a Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board member and former president. Allyson Beckham is an SUSD Governing Board president and member. Both are residents of the Town of Paradise Valley.

