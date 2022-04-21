ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Fire damages Hess Avenue home

By SEAN LAFFERTY
 2 days ago

Reports of a fire and possible entrapment sent firefighters to an Erie home on Thursday, April 21.

The first calls came in around 2:20 p.m. as crews responded to a house in the 700 block of Hess Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, the first crews on scene reported smoke coming from the building. Later reports from the scene indicated there were flames in the attic.

A search of the house turned up no victims.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.,

