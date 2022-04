A woman who said she was raped by a former state representative is preparing for the jury trial — and it has consumed her life. Jane Doe, a previous legislative intern who said she was raped by former state representative Aaron von Ehlinger, was 19 years old when the alleged incident occurred in 2021. The lawmaker, then 38, took her out to dinner, Doe said, and then assaulted her in his apartment. The Idaho Press does not identify possible victims of sexual assault. ...

IDAHO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO