There is no way for the Bears to fast track the chemistry between Justin Fields and his receivers. The only way for their franchise quarterback to develop a rapport with his targets is to simply throw to them over and over, running route after route, until something clicks. Judging by the rough 7-on-7 for Fields and the rest of the offense in the Bears’ final day of voluntary minicamps, they’re not there yet. But they’re trying to get there as soon as possible, and putting in extra work to make it happen. That included a trip down to Atlanta for Fields, Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, to work out together, run some routes, and get to know each other more on a personal level.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO