Michelle Obama Celebrates Major Milestone with Over a Million Meals Given to Families in Need

By Aaron Parsley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Obama is celebrating a good deed and great food. The former first lady, an honorary chair of Partnership for a Healthier America, had a hand in making sure more than 20,000 families in five major U.S. cities had delicious and healthy food to eat over the past year....

Comments / 201

LongSummerDays
2d ago

I hope it was not the same sort of meals she mandated for inedible to reduce fat in school lunches. Many kids from every school protested the lunches and quickly changed them back after their term.

Reply
115
J Stuart
1d ago

So each family received 50 “meals” over 365 days?!?!?!! So let me break that down for the liberals a family of 5 each got 10 meals out of 1095 in that year? At what cost? She is not on your side they are playing you…

Reply(17)
56
Jooy Nc
23h ago

Her school lunches were disgusting! My kids starved on her lunch menu.it You know it was cut backs on $$ not the health benefits in our children

Reply(3)
30
TMZ.com

Michelle Obama's Brother Sues Private School for Booting His Kids

11:54 AM PT -- The school that Michelle Obama's brother is suing is breaking its silence on the allegations of racial discrimination and retaliation -- and without explicitly saying it, they're suggesting the suit's BS. The University School of Milwaukee issued a lengthy statement that they sent out to the...
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
HollywoodLife

Caroline Kennedy’s Kids & Grandkid: Meet Her 3 Children & 1st Grandchild

The Kennedys are arguably the most well-known family in American politics, with numerous stories, legacies, and, of course, tragedies. The best-known member of that family may be John F. Kennedy, who served as the 35th President of the United States from 1961 until his assassination on November 22, 1963. JFK had four children with his wife, former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, but only one — daughter Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg — is still alive today. Caroline shares three children with her husband Edwin Schlossberg, two daughters, Rose and Tatiana, plus a son, Jack. Tatiana also recently welcomed a baby with her husband George Moran, giving mom Caroline her first grandchild!
Michelle Obama
Axios

Barack and Michelle Obama are parting ways with Spotify,

Bloomberg first reported and Axios Pro's Tim Baysinger confirmed. Why it matters: The breakup comes as Higher Ground, the former first family’s production company, and Spotify have clashed over the past 3 years of their partnership, according to Bloomberg. Details: Higher Ground wants a new deal elsewhere that would...
Gillian Sisley

Mother Refuses to Pay Kids Money for Housework

Should children be compensated financially for contributing to housework?. Parenting is one of the most difficult jobs in the world. A parent is responsible for raising a productive and responsible member of society, and must equip their child with all the tools necessary so that they can be self-sufficient out in the world.
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama Is Hosting a Summit to Change the Culture Around Voting

Ahead of the midterm elections in November, When We All Vote — a nonpartisan organization created by Michelle Obama to change the culture around voting — is hosting its first ever Culture of Democracy summit. From June 10 to 13, the virtual and in-person event in LA will feature musicians, athletes, grassroots organizers, and more, as well as the former first lady herself, who will serve as the keynote speaker.
Next Avenue

The Overlooked First Generation of the Kennedy Family

The life of Bridget Kennedy, JFK's great-grandmother, inspired author Neal Thompson to learn more about his own Irish immigrant grandmother, also named Bridget. For author Neal Thompson, researching and writing his new book, "The First Kennedys: The Humble Roots of An American Dynasty," hit close to home. As the second-generation...
SheKnows

First Lady Jill Biden Is Speaking Out on a Cause Close to Her Heart: The 'Heavy Burden' Carried by Military Kids

Click here to read the full article. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is giving extra love to a cause that is close to her heart: military families, particularly military children. Since April is National Month of the Military Child, she’s talking about the challenges these kids face from frequent moves around the globe to the long absences when their parent is deployed. In an essay for Parents magazine, Jill shares her understanding of the “heavy burden” they endure yet somehow still find a way to show “unparalleled resilience and grit” throughout their young lives. “They are proud of their families’ service,”...
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
UPI News

Risk for dementia higher among Black, Hispanic, Asian Americans

Black, Hispanic and Asian Americans have an increased risk of being diagnosed with dementia as they age -- for reasons that are not entirely understood, a large new study finds. The study, of nearly 1.9 million older U.S. veterans, found that compared with their White counterparts, Black vets were 54%...
beckershospitalreview.com

1 in 4 older adults of color report discrimination in US healthcare, study finds

Older Americans are experiencing racial and ethnic discrimination that is taking a toll on their health, according to an analysis released April 21 by the Commonwealth Fund. For the analysis, researchers examined experiences of racial discrimination in healthcare among Latino/Hispanic and Black older adults using the Commonwealth Fund 2021 International Health Policy Survey of Older Adults. The survey, conducted from March 1-June 14, 2021, was taken by a nationally representative sample of 1,969 U.S. adults 60 and older. The survey was also taken by 16,868 adults 65 and older in 10 other high-income countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. More information about the methodology is available here.
