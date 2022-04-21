Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for car involved in Old Savannah Rd. homicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a murder on Old Savannah Road.

The murder occurred, Monday, April 18, 2022 at 4am in front of Perry’s Pig Barbeque on the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road.

The victim, 72-year-old Johnnie Coleman, was leaving the area of Valero’s gas station on Old Savannah Road. The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling north on Old Savannah Rd towards Molly Pond Rd. after the murder. The car may have been in the area of 9th Avenue through 6th Avenue before the incident.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.

