How to spot signs of child abuse

By Alanna Flood
 2 days ago

Mass. (WWLP) – April marks Child Abuse Awareness Month, which is a good reminder of why we need to be attentive to our children every day of the year. 22News spoke to a physician at Baystate Children’s Hospital about how to spot the signs of abuse.

Sometimes the signs of child abuse can be easy to spot, like a broken bone or a bad bruise. However, oftentimes child abuse can’t be seen as it can be emotional or even sexual. Dr. Stephen Boos states in addition to keeping a watchful eye on the children in our lives, it’s important to maintain a connection.

Know the differences between COVID-19 and allergies

Dr. Boos said, “If you think a child is being abused by an adult, your first goal is to support the child, to ask, to listen, to believe.”

Dr. Boos emphasized that it’s not safe to confront the suspected abuser and better to contact an organization like the National Child Abuse hotline immediately. Also, be watchful of friends and family as the majority of cases are someone who you have admitted into your home.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Boos stated that he saw a 25 to 50 percent increase in hospitalizations due to child abuse. He said now they are coming back to baseline. Dr. Boos added that child abuse is often a result of stress overweighing resilience.

Dr. Boos added, “Anything we can do to strengthen the adults, strengthen the families, that is going to lessen child abuse.”

If you suspect a child is in need of help, please call or text the child help national child abuse hotline at 1-800-422-4453.

