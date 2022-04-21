Sonic Origins Release Date

Kid Cudi has released his new song, Stars in the Sky, which serves as the theme song for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Paramount is putting a lot behind this film, which isn't a huge surprise following the incredible success of the first film. The new film has gotten several fun promos, all kinds of toys, and much more. The studio is clearly trying to maximize its efforts as best as possible to ensure Sonic becomes even more mainstream than it already is and it looks like it's working. Acclaimed rapper Kid Cudi recently teased a new song that he had produced for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and now, it's finally here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 28 DAYS AGO