Sonic Origins Release Date

By Varno Harris II
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 2 days ago
Leading up to Sonic The Hedgehog’s anniversary, Sega announces the release date of Sonic Origins, a remaster of retro collections from the past. Sonic Origins will be a port of old classical sonic games from the past. Instead, Sonic Origins will include the remastered collection of Sonic The Hedgehog 1, Sonic...

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

