Sonic Origins Release Date

In the 1990s, environmentalism became a key theme in a lot of media aimed at kids. In the '80s, Ghostbusters gave us Walter Peck, an out-of-control agent of the Environmental Protection Agency portraying environmentalists in a fairly negative light. However, the course of pop culture greatly shifted just a few years later. Franchises like Captain Planet, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and even G.I. Joe began espousing the virtues of protecting our Earth. The first Sonic the Hedgehog video game was very much a product of that era releasing on Sega Genesis in 1991. The game pit its hero hedgehog against the villainous Dr. Robotnik's unchecked industrial vision. There was a clear message in those early games, and in Sonic media, but these days, those themes have all but disappeared.
