Macy’s Is Having a Huge Sale on Breezy Bedding for Warm Nights

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I don’t know about you, but I’m so excited to flip my bed for warm weather! Days are longer, mornings are brighter, and there’s even a lighter, ahem, spring in my step — aka it’s the perfect time for a bedding refresh. Sunday Citizen is the brand behind some of my favorite bedding as of late, like a crystal-infused weighted blanket, a snuggly comforter, and a cozy wrap that’s perfect to lounge in all day. I’ve been a longtime fan of bamboo bedding for its cooling properties, so knew I had to try out Sunday Citizen’s take on it ASAP. Allow me to introduce the Premium Bamboo Duvet Cover, my new favorite bedroom find that just happens to be on sale right now for Mother’s Day.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO