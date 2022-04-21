ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Alabama police search for suspect in deadly Talladega shooting

By Adam Sabes
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead in Talladega on April 12. The Talladega Police Department said in a Facebook post...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 5

Related
CBS 42

Woman killed in Ensley shooting identified

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting in Ensley on Friday night, police said. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said that west precinct officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 1400 block of 33rd St in Endley. On […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Talladega, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Talladega, AL
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Central Alabama#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS 42

Former UAB football player found guilty of killing Destiny Washington

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A jury has found Carlos Londarrius Stephens guilty of capital murder in the death of Destiny Washington. Stephens, 24, was a former football player for UAB during the 2017 season. According to a 2021 indictment, Stephens fatally shot the 20-year-old Washington while she was allegedly selling a pair of headphones at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
US105

Here’s What Copperas Cove Police Said About The Death Of Destiney Carrey

This week, Facebook tributes have been flooding my timeline for Destiney Carey (Cannon), a young mother and entrepreneur whose life was cut short in Copperas Cove, Texas. Carey was tragically killed on April 7th - the victim of a shooting. She was a local designer responsible for a number of beautiful clothing items worn by Killeen women and models. Police have released more information after arresting her boyfriend as the suspect in this senseless killing.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
The Independent

Sister of murdered six year-old says ‘little boys are safe’ as ‘fantasist’ killer convicted

The sister of a murdered six-year-old boy said “little children will now be safe” after his killer was found guilty of the murder, 28 years after her brother’s body was found.James Watson, now aged 41, was just 13 years old when he lured Rikki Neave to woods near his home in Peterborough in November 1994.Rochelle Neave, now 30, was three-years-old when her big brother was murdered.She told The Independent that her family can now rest after years of fighting for justice. “I cried my eyes out when I saw the verdict the police texted me straight away,” Ms Neave...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Fox News

738K+
Followers
152K+
Post
622M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy