Alabama police search for suspect in deadly Talladega shooting
Alabama police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead in Talladega on April 12. The Talladega Police Department said in a Facebook post...www.foxnews.com
Alabama police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead in Talladega on April 12. The Talladega Police Department said in a Facebook post...www.foxnews.com
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5