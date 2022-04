SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are urging drivers to make sure that items fastened to vehicles are firmly secured after a trooper’s cruiser was hit with a metal chair on I-89. The incident was captured on video Thursday afternoon on I-89 south in South Burlington. Police say a black pickup was switching lanes when a full-sized metal lawn chair flew out of the back and slammed into the trooper’s windshield. The trooper was ok and was able to stop safely but police say it could have been a much different story if it was someone on a motorcycle.

