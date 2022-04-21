ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Shooting closes portion of U.S. 15/501 in Durham

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDurham, N.C. — Part of southbound U.S. Highway 15/501 was shut down after...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Durham man assaulting store clerk shot 5 times by police: report

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man caught assaulting a Durham store clerk was shot six times by police officers, according to a death investigation report. The report on Jan. 12 said Charles Piquet, 51, entered a Circle K in the early morning hours, broke a bottle of wine, and began to cut his neck claiming he was going to commit suicide.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Sky 5 over shooting in Durham, traffic backed up near U.S. 15/501 South

Sky 5 over shooting in Durham, traffic backed up near U.S. 15/501 South. Durham police officers are investigating a shooting near U.S. 15/501 South between Cornwallis Road and Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard. Traffic is backed up in that area after first responders took a man to the hospital with serious injuries.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 found dead in car after shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were killed in a shooting in Durham Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Holloway and North Joyland streets, according to Durham police. Two people died at the scene, police said. Two people appeared...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
WRAL News

Fight leads to shooting outside off-campus apartments near NC State

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was seen at an off-campus apartment complex near North Carolina State University on Thursday. A witness, who asked to only be identified by WRAL News as Christian, said there was a fight between people in two separate vehicles. A white BMW with three to four people inside had been parked at Campus Edge Apartments on Cum Laude Court in Raleigh while an SUV was circling the parking lot.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Hospital
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy