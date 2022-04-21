Shooting closes portion of U.S. 15/501 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man caught assaulting a Durham store clerk was shot six times by police officers, according to a death investigation report. The report on Jan. 12 said Charles Piquet, 51, entered a Circle K in the early morning hours, broke a bottle of wine, and began to cut his neck claiming he was going to commit suicide.
Sky 5 over shooting in Durham, traffic backed up near U.S. 15/501 South. Durham police officers are investigating a shooting near U.S. 15/501 South between Cornwallis Road and Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard. Traffic is backed up in that area after first responders took a man to the hospital with serious injuries.
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were killed in a shooting in Durham Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Holloway and North Joyland streets, according to Durham police. Two people died at the scene, police said. Two people appeared...
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was seen at an off-campus apartment complex near North Carolina State University on Thursday. A witness, who asked to only be identified by WRAL News as Christian, said there was a fight between people in two separate vehicles. A white BMW with three to four people inside had been parked at Campus Edge Apartments on Cum Laude Court in Raleigh while an SUV was circling the parking lot.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davie County Sheriff illustrated a timeline of events that culminated in the murder-suicide of a family. According to the Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman, they believe that Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, shot and killed his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months, and […]
Littleton, N.C. — The manhunt continues for a man accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child in Halifax County. Authorities are on day three of the search for 22-year-old Jamazia Tillery, who is wanted for the murder of Montasia Arrington. Just two weeks prior to her...
A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
An alleged member of the Proud Boys accused of assaulting police officers with chemical spray during the melee outside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 was busted by the very federal agent he allegedly tried to intimidate through menacing text messages. Barry Bennet Ramey, 38, of Plantation, Florida, is accused...
