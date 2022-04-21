ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Britt, Brooks seek debate in Senate race, say Durant refuses

By The Associated Press
WSFA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - U.S. Senate candidates Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks have agreed to debates ahead of next month’s primary, but say Mike Durant has...

Comments / 10

munzie
1d ago

I’m now between Brooks and Britt , Durant is a no go.. nothing to do with the debate, he’s got some big rino money behind him

473 MommaG
2d ago

I was all in for Durant, but if he isn’t willing to debate, than I won’t be voting for him.

DreamOn
2d ago

I don’t trust him now. If he can’t answer simple questions by the press, forget him!

