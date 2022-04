An employee at a Family Dollar store in Houston is being charged with murder after shooting a man who was allegedly trying to shoplift, police stated. Antonio E. Batres, 21, reportedly shot the 49-year-old victim at the store on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. The victim’s name has not been released and is pending verification. Houston Police responded to the shooting before the city’s fire department transported the 49-year-old to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO