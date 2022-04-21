ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MI

Dowagiac tops Vicksburg for first win

By Scott Novak
Niles Daily Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICKSBURG — The Dowagiac golf team picked up its first win of the season as it defeated host Vicksburg 199-212 at Angel’s Crossing...

www.leaderpub.com

Niles Daily Star

Brandywine girls tennis sweeps Dowagiac, Bronson

NILES — The Brandywine girls tennis team made the most of Thursday’s bright, sunny weather. The Bobcats defeated Dowagiac and Bronson 8-0 at home to improve their record to 4-0 on the season. “It was just great to get outside and play,” said Brandywine girls tennis coach Joe...
DOWAGIAC, MI
Niles Daily Star

Daily Data: Friday, April 22

1. Jessica Williamson (BR) d. Kayden Alli 6-1, 6-4; 2. Hannah Earles (BR) d. Cheyanne Villasaw 6-0, 6-0; 3. Mari Allen (BR) d. Samantha Franceer 6-0, 6-0; 4. Cortney Bates (BR) d. Leslie Aguilar 6-0, 6-0. Doubles. 1. Abbie Hubbard-Emma Hinsey (BR) won by forfeit; 2. Tressa Hullinger-Hope Typer (BR)...
NILES, MI
Niles Daily Star

Niles tennis blanks Berrien Springs, baseball and softball sweep Paw Paw

NILES — Visiting Niles improved to 2-1 on the season as it blanked Berrien Springs 8-0 in non-conference girls tennis Thursday. The Vikings did not drop a set in defeating the Shamrocks. Winning singles matches for Niles were Stella McDaniel (6-0, 6-4), Meg Crites (6-0, 6-4), Eva Shepherd (6-4,...
NILES, MI
Vicksburg, MI
Sports
City
Wolverine, MI
City
Dowagiac, MI
City
Vicksburg, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Matt Lillywhite

The Richest Woman In Michigan

Kalamazoo is an amazing city in Michigan's southwest region, approximately 140 miles (225 kilometers) apart from both Chicago and Detroit. Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College, a private liberal arts college, and Kalamazoo Valley Community College, a two-year community college, are all located in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Niles Daily Star

Raymond L. Strome, of Cassopolis

Raymond L. Strome, age 87, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Tuesday morning, April 19, 2022, at home in the comfort of his daughters’ presence. His life began December 27, 1934, in Dowagiac, Michigan, one of seven children born to. Lloyd and Emma Strome. He married Donna Jean Wolfe June 9,...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
Niles Daily Star

No. 2-ranked Buchanan sweeps Rams, softball tops Bulldogs

SOUTH HAVEN — The No. 2-ranked Buchanan baseball team remained undefeated after it swept host South Haven Wednesday. In a BCS Athletic Conference Red Division doubleheader, the Bucks defeated the Rams 10-0 and 12-2. Buchanan improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Red Division. South Haven drops to 0-5 and 0-3 in the Red Division.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
MISportsNow

Beal City Baseball Sweeps Evart in Highland Conference Showdown

EVART – Beal City baseball continued its undefeated streak with a doubleheader sweep over Evart in the Highland Conference, winning 14-1 and 10-1 on Friday night. The Aggies improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Beal City is scheduled to face Gladwin for a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 26.
EVART, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw sports highlights: Frankenmuth sweeps softball tourney

The Frankenmuth softball team finished off a perfect tournament Saturday, knocking off No. 1-ranked Unionville-Sebewaing to remain undefeated. The 9-0 Eagles beat St. Clair Shores Lakeshore, 3-2, and Montrose, 12-0, before knocking off USA, 3-1. Brooklyn Compau got the win against USA, striking out 11 in seven innings, giving up three hits and one walk.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Golf
Golf
Sports
Sports
MLive.com

See images as Freeland girls soccer defeats Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, MI – Frankenmuth hosted Freeland for a girls soccer match on Thursday. The Falcons took home the victory of 5-0 over the Eagles. Freeland remains undefeated. They face Midland Dow in Midland at 7 p.m. Friday. Dow is 6-0 and ranked No. 3 in the state in Division 1.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Niles Daily Star

Bobcats split with Berrien Springs, softball swept

NILES — Visiting Berrien Springs handed Brandywine its first loss of the season as the Shamrocks blanked the Bobcats 5-0 in the opening game of its BCS Athletic Conference Red Division doubleheader Wednesday. Brandywine rebounded to win the second game 1-0. Despite getting solid pitching in both contests, the...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
CBS Detroit

Are You The Winner? $3.39M Lotto 47 Ticket Was Sold In St. Joseph County

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Lottery player became a millionaire after winning the $3.39 million Lotto 47 jackpot. One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers that were drawn on Wednesday: 04-06-11-17-23-31. The ticket was bought at the Meijer gas station, located at 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis, which is about 45 miles south of Kalamazoo. Michigan Lottery officials say this is the third time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year. Previously, the Lotto 47 jackpot was won: 19, 2022 – $1.43 million jackpot won at the Shell gas station, located at 3950 East 10 Mile Road in Warren. 9, 2022 – $1.25 million jackpot won at Big Star Market, located at G5237 Detroit Street in Flint. The winner should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to claim the prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Reeths-Puffer soccer standout voted Muskegon-area Athlete of the Week

MUSKEGON – The Reeths-Puffer girls soccer team opened up the 2022 season with a 4-1 record thanks in part to the prolific goal-scoring prowess of senior Emma Martin. The playmaking forward for the Rockets netted a hat-trick against Zeeland East on April 14 to help power her squad to a 4-1 win and added another goal in a 2-1 win over Western Michigan Christian on April 16.
MUSKEGON, MI
Niles Daily Star

Roadrunners sign Bost to men’s basketball roster

DOWAGIAC — Rashawn Bost, of Evanston Township High School in Evanston, Illinois, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to continue his academic and basketball career at Southwest Michigan College for Men’s Basketball Coach Rodell Davis. “The fit for the return of the Southwestern...
EVANSTON, IL

