ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis' power is on full display as he pushes lawmakers on Disney and redistricting

By Valerie Crowder
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TunZq_0fGJrVkR00

After months of back and forth, lawmakers in Florida have passed Gov. Ron DeSantis' controversial congressional district voting map — and have pushed forward his last-minute plan to scrap Disney World's special regulatory status in the state.

It's a clear display of the Republican governor's power, just about six months before he's on the ballot for reelection. But Democratic lawmakers resisted his congressional map until the final moments, staging a sit-in on the floor before the final vote.

"When Black votes are under attack, what do we do? Stand up. Fight back," members of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus shouted as Republican lawmakers filed out and Democrats began their protest. "We will occupy this floor. We will not be denied."

The map will give Republicans a 20-8 seat advantage in a state where registered Democratic and Republican voters are nearly equal in number. It will also eliminate two congressional districts held by African American Democrats: Rep. Al Lawson of Tallahassee and Rep. Val Demings of Orlando.

State GOP lawmakers passed the governor's map about two days after taking it up. No changes to the drawing were made.

Democrats blasted the map as unconstitutional and admonished GOP lawmakers for acquiescing to the governor on that and on the governor's move to eliminate a decades-old governing district set up for Disney World and nearby properties.

Disney's special status revoked

As the special session for redistricting kicked off on Tuesday, DeSantis amended the agenda to include two last-minute bills involving Disney.

The move came after weeks of battling between Republican leaders and Disney over a new law that restricts instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Formally it's called the Parental Rights in Education law, but critics have dubbed it the "don't say gay" law.

One of the new bills passed this week dissolves Disney's special independent district status. That's a 1967 provision that allows the company to collect taxes and issue bonds. It also exempts the park from nearly all state regulations. The other bill eliminates a social media carveout for theme parks following a 2021 law aimed at punishing certain platforms that ban political candidates.

In March, DeSantis slammed Disney for coming out against the Parental Rights in Education law. "I think that crossed the line. This state is governed by the interests of the people of the state of Florida. It is not based on the demands of California corporate executives," he said.

Senate President Wilton Simpson, also a Republican, said the measures were not meant to penalize Disney. "We're not looking for retaliation, we're looking and saying this is an organization amongst others that have many powers that we do not believe they should have in 2022," he said.

But for some Republican committee members, the legislation was clearly about Disney.

"Shamefully, Disney betrayed us," Republican Rep. Jackie Toledo said, adding that Disney had been "perverted by a woke mob of liberal extremists."

Amid the shouts from House Democrats protesting congressional maps, Republicans pushed through the two bills aimed at Disney without debate.

Democratic state Rep. Fentrice Diskrell says the governor is using the legislature to take revenge on one company for taking a stand.

"Disney did the right thing by speaking out in opposition to the horrible bill that is suppressing the stories of the LGBTQ community and their families," she said.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Democrat from Orlando, said Republican House leaders steamrolled the bills forward after halting debate as Democratic lawmakers continued protesting the governor's map. "That is undemocratic," Eskamani said. "That is the tell-tale sign of a party drunk on power, and it's how democracy dies."

"It was never about good government. It was all about just being petty, being performative and trying to bully opposition into submission," Eskamani said.

Democrats' protests

But it was the new congressional redistricting maps that received the most protest this week.

Voting rights groups, voters and members of the Florida Black Legislative Caucus rallied outside the state capitol on Tuesday before lawmakers convened to pass the governor's map. Constituents who live in U.S. Reps. Lawson's and Demings' districts traveled to make their voices heard. "It's unfair, unconstitutional, an attack on Black representation and injustice to Black voters," said Northside Coalition President Ben Frazier, who came in a motorcade from Jacksonville to protest the map. Frazier describes the map as "a sham and a scam."

DeSantis' map expands U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn's Republican district to cover the Tallahassee area — including Gadsden County, which has a majority Black population.

The protest on the floor was decried as an "insurrection" by GOP lawmakers. Republican House Speaker Chris Sprowls declined to speak with reporters, but said in a statement that lawmakers who protested "decided to hijack the legislative process."

State Rep. Driskell explained that members of the minority party felt they had no choice but to protest. They were given little time to review and discuss the governor's map with colleagues during the special lawmaking session, which lasted a little over 48 hours.

"We did everything we could to approach it from a policy point and from the actual process and the rules. What happens when people don't feel heard? Civil disobedience is a fundamental principle in this country."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WABE

The top 10 Senate races that are most likely to flip to the other party

The landscape has shifted. When President Biden took office, it was widely believed that Republicans had a strong chance of taking back the House but, thanks to a friendly map for Democrats, the Senate was more competitive. It was possible, if not likely, that Democrats — who control the Senate,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Demings
Person
Neal Dunn
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jackie Toledo
Person
Wilton Simpson
Person
Al Lawson
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Biden is in trouble and he wants Americans to point the finger elsewhere

After focusing mostly on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and handling the war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden got a sucker punch on Wednesday with inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation hit a 40-year high, saying that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 8.5 per cent in the past 12 months before seasonal adjustment.The last time that inflation was that high was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was president — after he beat Jimmy Carter largely because Americans were dissatisfied with Carter’s policies on inflation. As Rick Perlstein’s 2020 book Reaganland notes, then-Senator...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawmaking#Legislature#North Florida#Disney World#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans#African American#Gop
Vice

Nearly Half of Republicans Now Think Top Democrats Are Running Pedophile Cabals

Almost half of Republicans and more than half of Trump 2020 voters think top Democrats are involved in pedophilia cabals, a recent YouGov poll found. While just 14 percent of respondents of all parties said that they have a somewhat or very favorable view of QAnon, including 16 percent of Republicans, the core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy theory has thoroughly infiltrated the GOP. The survey found that 30% of respondents said it’s true that “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings,” and that the more conservative respondents were, the more likely they were to believe that.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lauren Boebert’s ‘Micky’ tweet derails congresswoman’s attack on Disney

Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet’s attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman’s rant against the company into a very public self-own.The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
72K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy