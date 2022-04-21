Kent Lions Club bringing back Kent Cornucopia Days this summer

The Kent Lions Club this week announced that – after a two-year break due to the pandemic – they will be bringing back Kent Cornucopia Days for the summer of 2022.

The last full event was held in the summer of 2020.

Kent Cornucopia Days is a nationally recognized, award winning festival and is a community service project of the Kent Lions.

The festival is run by Lions volunteers who ensure that their premier event benefits over 250 charitable organizations.

Here’s the schedule

Street Fair – July 8, 9, & 10, 2022

Grand Parade (along 4th Ave from Willis to James Street) – July 10, 2022

APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN

Street Fair applications are now open – more info here.

For event sponsorship please contact the Kent Lions Club at [email protected].

Other applications will be available soon.