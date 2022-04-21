ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Man Admits To Drugs And Weapons Possession

By Alyssa Riccardi
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332yFZ_0fGJr60l00
Cory Winston (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

BRICK – A Jackson man has pled guilty to possessing numerous drugs and paraphernalia as well as handguns, officials said.

Cory Winston, 31, of Jackson Township, pled guilty to Possession of more than One-Half Ounce but less than Five Ounces of Heroin with Intent to Distribute, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Resisting Arrest in connection to illegal activity that happened in Brick Township between February and March 2021.

The Stafford Township Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force had concluded a narcotic’s investigation that originated in Stafford Township and led into Brick Township and Absecon.

Police performed a search warrant on March 10, 2021, at a storage facility and vehicle in Brick Township, and hotel room in Absecon all used by Winston.

After these search warrants, detectives seized approximately 3000 individual doses of Heroin, 200 grams of Eutylone, as well as various quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Detectives also discovered and seized two handguns and an extended capacity magazine.

While police were arresting Winston, he resisted arrest and hit serval detectives. Detectives were treated for minor injuries, and Winston was transported to Brick Township Police Department for processing. After processing, Winston was charged and transported to the Ocean County Jail.

At the time of his sentencing on June 1, Winston is facing five years in New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as to the narcotics distribution charge, five years NJSP with a 42-month period of parole ineligibility as to the weapon offense, and three years NJSP with respect to the resisting arrest charge. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer acknowledges the diligent efforts of Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Burke who handled the case on behalf of the State, as well as the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Asset Forfeiture Unit, Stafford Township Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, Stafford Township Police Department K-9 Unit, Brick Township Police Department, and Absecon City Police Department, for their collective efforts in connection with this investigation leading to Winston’s arrest, guilty pleas, and soon his state prison sentence.

