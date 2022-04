Hampton has nearly doubled the area where riders are able to use Lime’s motorized scooters. The scooters were first released in downtown and Phoebus — two of the city’s busiest restaurant districts — in September as part of a one-year pilot program. The scooters use “geofencing” technology, which limits where people can use or park the scooters. The expansion will connect downtown Hampton to ...

HAMPTON, VA ・ 43 MINUTES AGO