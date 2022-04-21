ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Franz J. Gaus

New Britain Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranz J. Gaus, 86, of New Britain, departed this life on Monday, (April 18, 2022) surrounded by family. He was born on March 6, 1936 in Ehrenstein, Germany to the late Erhard and Barbara (Seidl) Gaus. After Hauptschule, Franz pursued his Baker/Pastry Apprenticeship (Berufsausbildungen). He immigrated to the United States in...

New Britain Herald

Orsaline Badolato

Orsaline Badolato, 96, widow of Frank Badolato, Sr. since 2004 and a lifelong resident of New Britain, passed away on April 19, 2022 at the Jerome Home after a long illness. One of eight children, she was born on Oct. 27, 1925 in New Britain to Angelo and Chiara (Borselle) Naples.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Carolyn J. (LaCroix) Belanger

Carolyn J. (LaCroix) Belanger, 79, of New Britain, passed away Wednesday, (April 20, 2022) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. A New Britain native and lifelong New Britain resident, she was daughter of the late Norman and Helen (Schumacher) LaCroix, and was a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Class of 1960. She was employed in the sales department at Aerospace Techniques in Middletown for 34 years, retiring in 2007. Carolyn was a former member of St Maurice Church in New Britain. She is survived by a sister, Valerie Wolf and her husband Carl of New Britain; a brother, Norman W. LaCroix and his wife Celeste of Westport; and three nephews, Jeffrey LaCroix and his wife Jen, Andrew LaCroix and Brian LaCroix. Funeral services are Tuesday 1 p.m. at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park. Calling hours are Tuesday from 12 noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com .
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Jezrael Bonet Diaz, 32, 540 Church St. Flr. 2, New Britain, fail to display plates/inserts, ill opn mv under suspension, operate/parks unregistered mv, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance. Raymond A. Dickson, 71, 175 Alexander Rd., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Nicholas Hayden Sousa, 25, 98 Miller St. Apt....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

CT Gold Star Families Memorial Monument dedication remembers costs of freedom

BERLIN – Area residents, dignitaries and Gold Star families gathered Saturday in the Berlin Veterans Memorial Park for the unveiling of the Connecticut Gold Star Families Memorial Monument as a place to remember the price and sacrifices of freedom. The memorial is the fruit of collaboration between the Woody...
BERLIN, CT

