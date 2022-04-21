Franz J. Gaus

Carolyn J. (LaCroix) Belanger, 79, of New Britain, passed away Wednesday, (April 20, 2022) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. A New Britain native and lifelong New Britain resident, she was daughter of the late Norman and Helen (Schumacher) LaCroix, and was a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Class of 1960. She was employed in the sales department at Aerospace Techniques in Middletown for 34 years, retiring in 2007. Carolyn was a former member of St Maurice Church in New Britain. She is survived by a sister, Valerie Wolf and her husband Carl of New Britain; a brother, Norman W. LaCroix and his wife Celeste of Westport; and three nephews, Jeffrey LaCroix and his wife Jen, Andrew LaCroix and Brian LaCroix. Funeral services are Tuesday 1 p.m. at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park. Calling hours are Tuesday from 12 noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com .

