New Britain, CT

Juan 'Johnny' O. Reyes

New Britain Herald
 2 days ago

Juan O. Reyes (Johnny) of New Britain passed away on April 16, 2022 at the age of 69, at the Hospital of Central CT. He was born on Nov. 1, 1952 in Gurabo, PR, and was the son of the late...

New Britain Herald

Orsaline Badolato

Orsaline Badolato, 96, widow of Frank Badolato, Sr. since 2004 and a lifelong resident of New Britain, passed away on April 19, 2022 at the Jerome Home after a long illness. One of eight children, she was born on Oct. 27, 1925 in New Britain to Angelo and Chiara (Borselle) Naples.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Carolyn J. (LaCroix) Belanger

Carolyn J. (LaCroix) Belanger, 79, of New Britain, passed away Wednesday, (April 20, 2022) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. A New Britain native and lifelong New Britain resident, she was daughter of the late Norman and Helen (Schumacher) LaCroix, and was a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Class of 1960. She was employed in the sales department at Aerospace Techniques in Middletown for 34 years, retiring in 2007. Carolyn was a former member of St Maurice Church in New Britain. She is survived by a sister, Valerie Wolf and her husband Carl of New Britain; a brother, Norman W. LaCroix and his wife Celeste of Westport; and three nephews, Jeffrey LaCroix and his wife Jen, Andrew LaCroix and Brian LaCroix. Funeral services are Tuesday 1 p.m. at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park. Calling hours are Tuesday from 12 noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com .
NEW BRITAIN, CT

