FIFA 22's highly anticipated Team of the Season promotion is on the horizon. Players are already looking for any possible way to get extra packs to get the players they want. Fortunately, EA does allow players to get monthly free Prime Gaming packs if they have an Amazon Prime account. These packs typically contain two 82+ player picks, seven gold rare players, a high profile loan player, and some assorted consumables for the club. With the release of the April Prime Gaming pack on April 20, players are looking at the May release as the one extra boost that might get them the TOTS player they'll use for the rest of FIFA 22's lifecycle.

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO